Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning townhome with two car garage in a desirable area with Neuqua Valley High Schools. 2 bedrooms with 2.1 bathrooms, Dramatic two story living room with Open floorplan, light and bright. Upgraded 42" cabinets in the kitchen w/room for table/chairs. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, closed to shopping, restaurants and theater. Great Naperville 204 School. Location! Location! Two months of pay stubs required to verify income.