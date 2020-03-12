All apartments in Naperville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:40 AM

2844 Rutland Circle

2844 Rutland Road · (630) 357-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2844 Rutland Road, Naperville, IL 60564

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
Welcome to Windridge of Naperville! This 2 story design features 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath, 9' 1st Floor ceilings with two story family room and master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and massive walk in closet! Attached 2 car garage, private patio with green space views and private entrance. Beautiful laminate floors on main level, Kitchen with TONS of cabinetry & granite counters; neutral decor throughout and move in ready! Award winning IPSD 204 attendance area with Neuqua Valley High School designation. Quick access to shopping, dining, entertainment and Naperville park district offerings. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 Rutland Circle have any available units?
2844 Rutland Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2844 Rutland Circle have?
Some of 2844 Rutland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 Rutland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2844 Rutland Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 Rutland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2844 Rutland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2844 Rutland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2844 Rutland Circle does offer parking.
Does 2844 Rutland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 Rutland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 Rutland Circle have a pool?
No, 2844 Rutland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2844 Rutland Circle have accessible units?
No, 2844 Rutland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 Rutland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2844 Rutland Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2844 Rutland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2844 Rutland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
