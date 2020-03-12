2844 Rutland Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Windridge of Naperville! This 2 story design features 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath, 9' 1st Floor ceilings with two story family room and master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and massive walk in closet! Attached 2 car garage, private patio with green space views and private entrance. Beautiful laminate floors on main level, Kitchen with TONS of cabinetry & granite counters; neutral decor throughout and move in ready! Award winning IPSD 204 attendance area with Neuqua Valley High School designation. Quick access to shopping, dining, entertainment and Naperville park district offerings. Welcome home!