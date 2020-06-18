2835 RUTLAND Circle

Amenities
Available July 1st. Sought after 2nd floor "Drake" unit on quiet court. Private entrance. Open floor plan. Vaulted LR/DR. Vaulted master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Master bath w/skylight. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service.