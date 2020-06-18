2835 RUTLAND Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Available July 1st. Sought after 2nd floor "Drake" unit on quiet court. Private entrance. Open floor plan. Vaulted LR/DR. Vaulted master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Master bath w/skylight. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service.