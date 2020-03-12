All apartments in Naperville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2724 Idaho Rd

2724 Idaho Road · (312) 574-0840
Location

2724 Idaho Road, Naperville, IL 60564
Wood Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Naperville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 289351

DO NOT MISS THIS OUTSTANDING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY
June 1st possession.
Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen - Newer porcelain tile in all baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances and more. Pond view - New Patio 2013 - Washer/Dryer in unit on 2nd floor - Fireplace - Sitting Room off master bedroom, walk in closet and private full bath - Great location close to shopping, schools, parks and library. Pictures taken prior to tenant moving in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289351
Property Id 289351

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Idaho Rd have any available units?
2724 Idaho Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2724 Idaho Rd have?
Some of 2724 Idaho Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Idaho Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Idaho Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Idaho Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Idaho Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2724 Idaho Rd offer parking?
No, 2724 Idaho Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2724 Idaho Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Idaho Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Idaho Rd have a pool?
No, 2724 Idaho Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Idaho Rd have accessible units?
No, 2724 Idaho Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Idaho Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Idaho Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Idaho Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Idaho Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
