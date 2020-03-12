2724 Idaho Rd

Amenities
Naperville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 289351
DO NOT MISS THIS OUTSTANDING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY
June 1st possession.
Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen - Newer porcelain tile in all baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances and more. Pond view - New Patio 2013 - Washer/Dryer in unit on 2nd floor - Fireplace - Sitting Room off master bedroom, walk in closet and private full bath - Great location close to shopping, schools, parks and library. Pictures taken prior to tenant moving in.
No Dogs Allowed
