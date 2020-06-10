2710 Loveland Avenue

Amenities

Naperville's Best! Three-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on a secluded street in the heart of a quiet neighborhood. Surrounded by parks, ponds, and playgrounds. Within easy reach of retail, day care centers, public library, varieties of restaurants, transportation, groceries, and AMC Theaters. Interior completely renovated: new flooring; fresh paint; new appliances; new bathrooms and kitchen. Fifteen hundred square feet; patio and spacious yard; fireplace; high ceilings; attached garage; central air and heat; second-floor washer/dryer; walk-in master closet; master bath; great landscaping. Walk to elementary and high schools within the state's best district (Indian Prairie 204). Must have 700+ credit score.

