Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2710 Loveland Avenue

2710 Loveland Street · (310) 749-1479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2710 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL 60564
Wood Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 9541

Naperville's Best! Three-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on a secluded street in the heart of a quiet neighborhood. Surrounded by parks, ponds, and playgrounds. Within easy reach of retail, day care centers, public library, varieties of restaurants, transportation, groceries, and AMC Theaters. Interior completely renovated: new flooring; fresh paint; new appliances; new bathrooms and kitchen. Fifteen hundred square feet; patio and spacious yard; fireplace; high ceilings; attached garage; central air and heat; second-floor washer/dryer; walk-in master closet; master bath; great landscaping. Walk to elementary and high schools within the state's best district (Indian Prairie 204). Must have 700+ credit score.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9541
Property Id 9541

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Loveland Avenue have any available units?
2710 Loveland Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2710 Loveland Avenue have?
Some of 2710 Loveland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Loveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Loveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Loveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Loveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2710 Loveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Loveland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2710 Loveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Loveland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Loveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2710 Loveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Loveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2710 Loveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Loveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Loveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Loveland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2710 Loveland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
