2539 Eldorado Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:39 AM

2539 Eldorado Lane

2539 Eldorado Lane · (630) 605-3926
Location

2539 Eldorado Lane, Naperville, IL 60564
Wood Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2539 · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Largest Drake Model boasts 1624 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths duplex in desirable Woodlake subdivision. Cozy Family Room open to Kitchen, large Living/Dining Room, 9' ceilings on 1st floor. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH, WALK-IN CLOSET! Updated and upgraded, Excellent condition, great location, new carpet 2019! Large fenced yard w/brick paver patio. Kitchen has decorative tile floor and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled hall bath. All appliances included, 2nd Floor Laundry w/Washer & Dryer. ATTACHED GARAGE. Dist 204 Schools: Welch Elementary, Scullen MS, Neuqua Valley HS. Close to schools, 95th St Library, YMCA, dining, shopping and entertainment. Must have min credit score 650, Credit/background check part of application. Prefer long term lease (min 12m), tenant pays utilities, responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Eldorado Lane have any available units?
2539 Eldorado Lane has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 Eldorado Lane have?
Some of 2539 Eldorado Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 Eldorado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Eldorado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Eldorado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2539 Eldorado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2539 Eldorado Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2539 Eldorado Lane offers parking.
Does 2539 Eldorado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 Eldorado Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Eldorado Lane have a pool?
No, 2539 Eldorado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Eldorado Lane have accessible units?
No, 2539 Eldorado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Eldorado Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 Eldorado Lane has units with dishwashers.
