2539 Eldorado Lane

Largest Drake Model boasts 1624 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths duplex in desirable Woodlake subdivision. Cozy Family Room open to Kitchen, large Living/Dining Room, 9' ceilings on 1st floor. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH, WALK-IN CLOSET! Updated and upgraded, Excellent condition, great location, new carpet 2019! Large fenced yard w/brick paver patio. Kitchen has decorative tile floor and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled hall bath. All appliances included, 2nd Floor Laundry w/Washer & Dryer. ATTACHED GARAGE. Dist 204 Schools: Welch Elementary, Scullen MS, Neuqua Valley HS. Close to schools, 95th St Library, YMCA, dining, shopping and entertainment. Must have min credit score 650, Credit/background check part of application. Prefer long term lease (min 12m), tenant pays utilities, responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.