24 North Fremont Street

RARELY available unit in the HEART of downtown Naperville!! This home sits on one of the most prestigious streets in all of Naperville and is surrounded by beautiful newly constructed homes. This 1/2 Duplex consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and very spacious living areas. Appliances all stay and washer and dryer is in-unit! Enjoy all downtown Naperville has to offer with just a 5 minute walk! Close to trains and I-88!! This location doesn't get any better! Unit also comes with 1 garage space! Schedule your showing today! All tenants 18 and older must provide driver's license, last two paystubs, credit/criminal/eviction reports.