Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
24 North Fremont Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

24 North Fremont Street

24 North Fremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

24 North Fremont Street, Naperville, IL 60540

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
RARELY available unit in the HEART of downtown Naperville!! This home sits on one of the most prestigious streets in all of Naperville and is surrounded by beautiful newly constructed homes. This 1/2 Duplex consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and very spacious living areas. Appliances all stay and washer and dryer is in-unit! Enjoy all downtown Naperville has to offer with just a 5 minute walk! Close to trains and I-88!! This location doesn't get any better! Unit also comes with 1 garage space! Schedule your showing today! All tenants 18 and older must provide driver's license, last two paystubs, credit/criminal/eviction reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 North Fremont Street have any available units?
24 North Fremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naperville, IL.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
Is 24 North Fremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 North Fremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 North Fremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 North Fremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 24 North Fremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 North Fremont Street offers parking.
Does 24 North Fremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 North Fremont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 North Fremont Street have a pool?
No, 24 North Fremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 North Fremont Street have accessible units?
No, 24 North Fremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 North Fremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 North Fremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 North Fremont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 North Fremont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
