All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like 2327 Woodview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
2327 Woodview Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

2327 Woodview Lane

2327 Woodview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2327 Woodview Lane, Naperville, IL 60565
Old Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, granite counter tops, crown molding and newer appliances. Dinette area has ceramic flooring , crown molding and is open to the family room. Family room features hardwood flooring, wood burning masonry fireplace and two separate sliding doors to deck with pergola and yard with shed. Updated powder room with granite top. Mudroom/laundry room off of attached 2 car garage. Upstairs master suite has two closets (one walk-in), a sitting area and private bathroom with ceramic tile and granite counter tops. Three other bedrooms and a hall bath with granite countertop. Finished basement with lots of storage and a utility sink. Home features newer windows, siding and roof, newer sliding glass door, garage door and asphalt driveway Naperville District 203 schools! Excellent credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Woodview Lane have any available units?
2327 Woodview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naperville, IL.
What amenities does 2327 Woodview Lane have?
Some of 2327 Woodview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Woodview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Woodview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Woodview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Woodview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2327 Woodview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Woodview Lane does offer parking.
Does 2327 Woodview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 Woodview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Woodview Lane have a pool?
No, 2327 Woodview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Woodview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2327 Woodview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Woodview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Woodview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Woodview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Woodview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL 60563
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln
Naperville, IL 60564
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St
Naperville, IL 60540
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago