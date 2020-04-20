2327 Woodview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, granite counter tops, crown molding and newer appliances. Dinette area has ceramic flooring , crown molding and is open to the family room. Family room features hardwood flooring, wood burning masonry fireplace and two separate sliding doors to deck with pergola and yard with shed. Updated powder room with granite top. Mudroom/laundry room off of attached 2 car garage. Upstairs master suite has two closets (one walk-in), a sitting area and private bathroom with ceramic tile and granite counter tops. Three other bedrooms and a hall bath with granite countertop. Finished basement with lots of storage and a utility sink. Home features newer windows, siding and roof, newer sliding glass door, garage door and asphalt driveway Naperville District 203 schools! Excellent credit required.