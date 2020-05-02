229 North Ellsworth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Commuter's Delight! Updated 2nd floor unit ideally located across from the Burlington Square Park at the entrance to the Naperville Metra train station! Spacious 3 Br, 2 bath unit with newer cabinets, updated bathrooms, white doors & trim and laundry facilities in unit. Terrific blend of historical features and updated amenities. Three units in building with ample parking spaces. Walk to downtown Naperville restaurants, pubs, shops & all that downtown Naperville has to offer. Please provide credit report with board Rental Application that is attached in documents.