Last updated April 5 2020 at 3:47 PM

229 North Ellsworth Street

229 North Ellsworth Street · (630) 420-0070
Location

229 North Ellsworth Street, Naperville, IL 60540
Downtown Naperville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Commuter's Delight! Updated 2nd floor unit ideally located across from the Burlington Square Park at the entrance to the Naperville Metra train station! Spacious 3 Br, 2 bath unit with newer cabinets, updated bathrooms, white doors & trim and laundry facilities in unit. Terrific blend of historical features and updated amenities. Three units in building with ample parking spaces. Walk to downtown Naperville restaurants, pubs, shops & all that downtown Naperville has to offer. Please provide credit report with board Rental Application that is attached in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 North Ellsworth Street have any available units?
229 North Ellsworth Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 North Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 229 North Ellsworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 North Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 North Ellsworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 North Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 North Ellsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 229 North Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 North Ellsworth Street does offer parking.
Does 229 North Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 North Ellsworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 North Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 229 North Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 North Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 229 North Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 North Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 North Ellsworth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 North Ellsworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 North Ellsworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
