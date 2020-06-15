1913 Continental Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for showings June 2nd! A commuters dream, this newer construction executive townhome is located right across the parking lot from the Metra station. Highly rated Indian Prairie School District 204. Beautiful Kitchen with 42" Cream colored Maple Cabinets, granite counters, Center Island, Open Concept Kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Oak hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. Large Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and private bathroom with tiled shower and flooring. 2 more spacious bedrooms on the second level and additional full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Finished lower level includes a bonus room perfect for a home office or second family room. Laundry on main floor. 2 car garage. Water is included in rent. No pets, desired credit 700+, 3X rent monthly income. Don't hesitate- too nice to last long!