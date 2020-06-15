All apartments in Naperville
1913 Continental Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:06 AM

1913 Continental Avenue

1913 Continental Ave · (630) 360-1196
Location

1913 Continental Ave, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for showings June 2nd! A commuters dream, this newer construction executive townhome is located right across the parking lot from the Metra station. Highly rated Indian Prairie School District 204. Beautiful Kitchen with 42" Cream colored Maple Cabinets, granite counters, Center Island, Open Concept Kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Oak hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. Large Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and private bathroom with tiled shower and flooring. 2 more spacious bedrooms on the second level and additional full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Finished lower level includes a bonus room perfect for a home office or second family room. Laundry on main floor. 2 car garage. Water is included in rent. No pets, desired credit 700+, 3X rent monthly income. Don't hesitate- too nice to last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Continental Avenue have any available units?
1913 Continental Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1913 Continental Avenue have?
Some of 1913 Continental Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Continental Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Continental Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Continental Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Continental Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 1913 Continental Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Continental Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1913 Continental Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Continental Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Continental Avenue have a pool?
No, 1913 Continental Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Continental Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1913 Continental Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Continental Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Continental Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Continental Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Continental Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
