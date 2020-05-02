1735 Fender Road

Amenities

Naperville , 203 schools- single family home for rent . Lovingly cared for and well maintained home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, basement for addition storage and much more. Recent updates include fresh paint, carpet, updates to bathrooms, lighting and more ! Fall in love with the comfort of the living room offering a gorgeous fireplace, and the amazing four seasons room for additional entertaining and lounge space! Washer and dryer included - Bonus ! This property will not last long.