Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

1735 Fender Road

1735 Fender Road · (630) 527-0095
Location

1735 Fender Road, Naperville, IL 60565
Signal Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Naperville , 203 schools- single family home for rent . Lovingly cared for and well maintained home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, basement for addition storage and much more. Recent updates include fresh paint, carpet, updates to bathrooms, lighting and more ! Fall in love with the comfort of the living room offering a gorgeous fireplace, and the amazing four seasons room for additional entertaining and lounge space! Washer and dryer included - Bonus ! This property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Fender Road have any available units?
1735 Fender Road has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1735 Fender Road have?
Some of 1735 Fender Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Fender Road currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Fender Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Fender Road pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Fender Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 1735 Fender Road offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Fender Road does offer parking.
Does 1735 Fender Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Fender Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Fender Road have a pool?
No, 1735 Fender Road does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Fender Road have accessible units?
No, 1735 Fender Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Fender Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Fender Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Fender Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Fender Road does not have units with air conditioning.
