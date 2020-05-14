130 East School Street

Amenities

2nd floor apartment attached to historic downtown Naperville home! Absolutely adorable space with original woodwork! Meticulously maintained & feels like new with all new paint, carpeting, lighting but retains historic charm. Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen, dining room and office nook. Efficient kitchen updated with granite countertops, painted cabinets & open shelving. Laundry closet with new washer/dryer. Open concept with spacious living room features stunning stained-glass window above window seat, new carpeting & built-in bookcases. Dining room open to living room with bonus double door closet for extra storage. Bedroom features large walk-in closet & new carpeting. Large bath with marble tile floor, tub/shower combo with fresh, white tile surround, single vanity and lots of linen storage space. All new screens, 2 window AC units, western/southern exposure so very light & bright! Private balcony, assigned outdoor parking space, shared garage space available for extra monthly fee. 1 block to Metra station, 3 blocks to the heart of downtown Naperville dining/shopping & riverwalk! No pets, no smokers, no sublets, no guarantors. Tenant pays electric, gas, internet/cable. Water & garbage included. Must have renter's insurance policy. All tenants must complete multi-board application, credit/background check (link to be provided by listing agent & tenant pays application fee), copy of photo ID, 2 months pay stubs/proof of current employment. Minimum credit score 680.