Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:12 AM

130 East School Street

130 East School Street · (630) 408-6400
Location

130 East School Street, Naperville, IL 60540
Downtown Naperville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2nd floor apartment attached to historic downtown Naperville home! Absolutely adorable space with original woodwork! Meticulously maintained & feels like new with all new paint, carpeting, lighting but retains historic charm. Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen, dining room and office nook. Efficient kitchen updated with granite countertops, painted cabinets & open shelving. Laundry closet with new washer/dryer. Open concept with spacious living room features stunning stained-glass window above window seat, new carpeting & built-in bookcases. Dining room open to living room with bonus double door closet for extra storage. Bedroom features large walk-in closet & new carpeting. Large bath with marble tile floor, tub/shower combo with fresh, white tile surround, single vanity and lots of linen storage space. All new screens, 2 window AC units, western/southern exposure so very light & bright! Private balcony, assigned outdoor parking space, shared garage space available for extra monthly fee. 1 block to Metra station, 3 blocks to the heart of downtown Naperville dining/shopping & riverwalk! No pets, no smokers, no sublets, no guarantors. Tenant pays electric, gas, internet/cable. Water & garbage included. Must have renter's insurance policy. All tenants must complete multi-board application, credit/background check (link to be provided by listing agent & tenant pays application fee), copy of photo ID, 2 months pay stubs/proof of current employment. Minimum credit score 680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 East School Street have any available units?
130 East School Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 East School Street have?
Some of 130 East School Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 East School Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 East School Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 East School Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 East School Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 130 East School Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 East School Street does offer parking.
Does 130 East School Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 East School Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 East School Street have a pool?
No, 130 East School Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 East School Street have accessible units?
No, 130 East School Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 East School Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 East School Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 East School Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 East School Street has units with air conditioning.
