Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

!!!Doors Open For Viewing on Tuesday June 9th 6-7pm!!! Wonderful rental near downtown naperville. This incredible two bedroom 2 1/2 bath comes with all appliances, also included washer & dryer, loft on 2nd level for a home office, gas fireplace and eating area of kitchen, 1 car garage is attached, private back yard, ready for immediate occupancy. Close to shopping & restaurants. No Pets No Exceptions