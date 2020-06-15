All apartments in Naperville
121 Elmwood Drive
121 Elmwood Drive

Location

121 Elmwood Drive, Naperville, IL 60540
West Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

Very clean and well maintained. Walk & bike to festivals. Just 1 block from grade school! Nice interior with sharp HWD flooring throughout! Large living room. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open Dining area. Huge family room for extra living space. Good sized bedrooms with HWD floors. Walk out to deck and oversized fenced yard. 2 car garage too. Walk to school, parks, festivals and more! Credit score of 680 or higher for all tenants. NO EXCEPTIONS. Requires application, credit report with FICO and background check for anyone 18 or older. 1 year minimum lease. 1 small dog up to 20pds on case by case. No cats. No cosigners. Tenant is responsible for utilities, snow and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Elmwood Drive have any available units?
121 Elmwood Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Elmwood Drive have?
Some of 121 Elmwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Elmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Elmwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Elmwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Elmwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 121 Elmwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 121 Elmwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 121 Elmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Elmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Elmwood Drive have a pool?
No, 121 Elmwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 Elmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Elmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Elmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Elmwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Elmwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Elmwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
