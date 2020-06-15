121 Elmwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very clean and well maintained. Walk & bike to festivals. Just 1 block from grade school! Nice interior with sharp HWD flooring throughout! Large living room. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open Dining area. Huge family room for extra living space. Good sized bedrooms with HWD floors. Walk out to deck and oversized fenced yard. 2 car garage too. Walk to school, parks, festivals and more! Credit score of 680 or higher for all tenants. NO EXCEPTIONS. Requires application, credit report with FICO and background check for anyone 18 or older. 1 year minimum lease. 1 small dog up to 20pds on case by case. No cats. No cosigners. Tenant is responsible for utilities, snow and lawn care.