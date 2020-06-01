All apartments in Morton Grove
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

9441 Sayre Ave.

9441 Sayre Avenue · (224) 935-5627
Location

9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL 60053
Morton Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 6000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.5 Bath House, Over 6000 Square Feet of Living Space, Hardwood Floors Throughout, High Ceilings, Spacious Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice Dispenser and Wine Cooler, Central Air Conditioning and Heat, Laundry Room, Finished Basement, Office, Den, Bar and Movie Room. Lots of Storage. Huge Back Yard with Large Patio. Attached 2 Car Garage. October 1st Move In! Rent to Own Option!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9441 Sayre Ave. have any available units?
9441 Sayre Ave. has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9441 Sayre Ave. have?
Some of 9441 Sayre Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9441 Sayre Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9441 Sayre Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9441 Sayre Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9441 Sayre Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morton Grove.
Does 9441 Sayre Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9441 Sayre Ave. does offer parking.
Does 9441 Sayre Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9441 Sayre Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9441 Sayre Ave. have a pool?
No, 9441 Sayre Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9441 Sayre Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9441 Sayre Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9441 Sayre Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9441 Sayre Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9441 Sayre Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9441 Sayre Ave. has units with air conditioning.
