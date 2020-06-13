937 Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL with balcony
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 40
1 of 31
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 14
With 20 percent of Morton Grove's land owned by the Cook County Forest Preserve District and set aside for recreation, there's no shortage of places to play in this Illinois town.
This town made headlines when it became the first in the United States to prohibit handguns in 1981 (Morton Grove residents take their sense of serenity seriously!). The ban was lifted in 2008, when the village board voted 5-1 repeal it. Other than the handgun hubbub, life in this suburban town is fairly quiet. Nestled smack in the middle of I-94 and I-294, northeast of Chicago, this village is the perfect home for urbanites who can't stay away from the allure of big-city lights, yet can't let go of the sedateness of the suburbs. This village may fade in the background of its more flamboyant, big-city neighbor; but being just eight miles away from O'Hare Airport and 13 miles away from the Loop, burbs such as this provide a way to live near the city hustle-and-bustle without having to be in it constantly.
If you enjoy the convenience of proximity to a major city coupled with the tranquility of a relaxed neighborhood, it's time to hunt for an apartment to rent in Morton Grove. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morton Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.