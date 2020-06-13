Apartment List
/
IL
/
morton grove
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

937 Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
6000 sqft
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
8539 CALLIE Avenue
8539 Callie Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
6340 Capulina Avenue
6340 Capulina Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker.
Results within 1 mile of Morton Grove
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4826 Wright Ter 1st FL
4826 Wright Terrace, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Unit 1st FL Available 07/01/20 Wright Terrace Skokie - Property Id: 295511 Property located in heart of Skokie , Skokie swift walking distance. Target shopping walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
8731 North National Avenue
8731 North National Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1519 sqft
Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,875
4400 sqft
THERE ARE 3 BEDROOM SUITES IN THIS MAGNIFICENT 4,300 SQ FT CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH A TOTAL OF 5 BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Morton Grove
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
City Guide for Morton Grove, IL

With 20 percent of Morton Grove's land owned by the Cook County Forest Preserve District and set aside for recreation, there's no shortage of places to play in this Illinois town.

This town made headlines when it became the first in the United States to prohibit handguns in 1981 (Morton Grove residents take their sense of serenity seriously!). The ban was lifted in 2008, when the village board voted 5-1 repeal it. Other than the handgun hubbub, life in this suburban town is fairly quiet. Nestled smack in the middle of I-94 and I-294, northeast of Chicago, this village is the perfect home for urbanites who can't stay away from the allure of big-city lights, yet can't let go of the sedateness of the suburbs. This village may fade in the background of its more flamboyant, big-city neighbor; but being just eight miles away from O'Hare Airport and 13 miles away from the Loop, burbs such as this provide a way to live near the city hustle-and-bustle without having to be in it constantly.

If you enjoy the convenience of proximity to a major city coupled with the tranquility of a relaxed neighborhood, it's time to hunt for an apartment to rent in Morton Grove. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Morton Grove, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morton Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Morton Grove 2 BedroomsMorton Grove 3 BedroomsMorton Grove Apartments with Balcony
Morton Grove Apartments with GarageMorton Grove Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Morton Grove Apartments with ParkingMorton Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, IL
Summit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILOak Lawn, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College