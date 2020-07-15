/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
328 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
8300 Concord Drive
8300 Concord Drive, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Stunning 2 bedrooms with 2 large bathrooms. Close to Metra station. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Plenty of closet space with in unit laundry, and pantry space. Huge storage room for all your extras. 1356 SF with a balcony on the 5th floor
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
6340 Capulina Avenue
6340 Capulina Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker.
Verified
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
10 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
1 Unit Available
Ballard Terrace
8120 West Park Avenue
8120 West Park Avenue, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
LARGE CORNER END UNIT IN BOUTIQUE BUILDING FEATURES OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN WITH "42 CHERRY CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES AND PREMIUM GRANITE TOPS PLUS BREAKFAST BAR.
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
1 Unit Available
9725 WOODS Drive North
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1011 sqft
THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH ONE PARKING SPACE IN THE HEATED GARAGE IS PRICED JUST RIGHT! ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC ARE INCLUDED! EVEN HEAT AND AC! IN UNIT LAUNDRY,EXTRA STORAGE SPACE IN GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
9655 N Wood dr
9655 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New condo construction - Property Id: 278778 New Condo construction.
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1124 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW, MOVE-IN READY - HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER 18TH FLOOR 2BR/2BTH OPTIMA CONDO, FEATURING BEAUTIFUL CITY VIEWS & NUMEROUS UPGRADES INCLUDING 42" CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM-BUILT MASTER CLOSET,
13 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
15 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
70 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
15 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
13 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
5 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
9 Units Available
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1132 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
26 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
11 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
1 Unit Available
West Side Evanston
1832 Dodge Ave
1832 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3bd/2bth all the PERKS of Condo Style Living in Evanston - Spacious is an understatement! This unit is 3bd/2bth with a large open living room, sun room that can be used a dining rm, den, office or a meditation rm the potential use is
1 Unit Available
3609 Central Rd Apt204
3609 Central Road, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Condo For Rent in Glenview IL - Property Id: 289602 Beautiful property for rent in Glenview. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathrooms and balcony..Beautiful view to residential pool.
