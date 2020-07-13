151 Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL with parking

With 20 percent of Morton Grove's land owned by the Cook County Forest Preserve District and set aside for recreation, there's no shortage of places to play in this Illinois town.

This town made headlines when it became the first in the United States to prohibit handguns in 1981 (Morton Grove residents take their sense of serenity seriously!). The ban was lifted in 2008, when the village board voted 5-1 repeal it. Other than the handgun hubbub, life in this suburban town is fairly quiet. Nestled smack in the middle of I-94 and I-294, northeast of Chicago, this village is the perfect home for urbanites who can't stay away from the allure of big-city lights, yet can't let go of the sedateness of the suburbs. This village may fade in the background of its more flamboyant, big-city neighbor; but being just eight miles away from O'Hare Airport and 13 miles away from the Loop, burbs such as this provide a way to live near the city hustle-and-bustle without having to be in it constantly.

If you enjoy the convenience of proximity to a major city coupled with the tranquility of a relaxed neighborhood, it's time to hunt for an apartment to rent in Morton Grove. See more