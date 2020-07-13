Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morton Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
6000 sqft
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
8920 Austin Avenue
8920 Austin Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1400 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
8300 Concord Drive
8300 Concord Drive, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Stunning 2 bedrooms with 2 large bathrooms. Close to Metra station. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Plenty of closet space with in unit laundry, and pantry space. Huge storage room for all your extras. 1356 SF with a balcony on the 5th floor

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
8539 CALLIE Avenue
8539 Callie Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
6340 Capulina Avenue
6340 Capulina Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dutchmans Point
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
104 Harlem Avenue
104 Harlem Avenue, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1913 sqft
Welcome to this inviting Cape Cod home on a large tree-filled lot. This distinctively rehabbed home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Dr 805
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1124 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath - Property Id: 291071 Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath unit with views of city skyline available now.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
8203 Niles Center Rd
8203 Niles Center Road, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Skokie. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and parking garage. Utilities included: heat, gas and water.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8560 Niles Center Rd 27
8560 Niles Center Rd, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
8560 Niles Center Road - Property Id: 266785 A spacious 2 bedroom bedroom in the heart of Skokie. Steps from the Evanston Golf Club and Skokie Swift yellow line. Just blocks away from Old Orchard mall, Portillos, Jewel and much more.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9725 WOODS Drive North
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH ONE PARKING SPACE IN THE HEATED GARAGE IS PRICED JUST RIGHT! ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC ARE INCLUDED! EVEN HEAT AND AC! IN UNIT LAUNDRY,EXTRA STORAGE SPACE IN GARAGE.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4851 Crain Street
4851 Crain Street, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
SUNNY & SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM GEORGIAN TOWN HOME (EAST) END UNIT HAS LARGE SIDE YARD! **NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, HONEY OAK CABINETS & APPLIANCES. **HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT! ** LARGE FAMILY ROOM, STORAGE & LAUNDRY ROOM.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
4937 Church Street - 1J
4937 Church Street, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
1st Floor Unit- No Stairs - Secure building- Newly Rehabbed Unit- Real Hardwood FLoors 2 Bedroom Parking lot available in building Top Notch Location in Skokie Must have good Credit Laundry room with new machines in building Apartments for RENT.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9655 N Wood dr
9655 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New condo construction - Property Id: 278778 New Condo construction.
Results within 5 miles of Morton Grove
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
84 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
City Guide for Morton Grove, IL

With 20 percent of Morton Grove's land owned by the Cook County Forest Preserve District and set aside for recreation, there's no shortage of places to play in this Illinois town.

This town made headlines when it became the first in the United States to prohibit handguns in 1981 (Morton Grove residents take their sense of serenity seriously!). The ban was lifted in 2008, when the village board voted 5-1 repeal it. Other than the handgun hubbub, life in this suburban town is fairly quiet. Nestled smack in the middle of I-94 and I-294, northeast of Chicago, this village is the perfect home for urbanites who can't stay away from the allure of big-city lights, yet can't let go of the sedateness of the suburbs. This village may fade in the background of its more flamboyant, big-city neighbor; but being just eight miles away from O'Hare Airport and 13 miles away from the Loop, burbs such as this provide a way to live near the city hustle-and-bustle without having to be in it constantly.

If you enjoy the convenience of proximity to a major city coupled with the tranquility of a relaxed neighborhood, it's time to hunt for an apartment to rent in Morton Grove. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morton Grove, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morton Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

