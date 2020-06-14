Apartment List
/
IL
/
morton grove
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Morton Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
6000 sqft
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Morton Grove
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dutchmans Point
1 Unit Available
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4937 Church Street - 1J
4937 Church Street, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
1st Floor Unit- No Stairs - Secure building- Newly Rehabbed Unit- Real Hardwood FLoors 2 Bedroom Parking lot available in building Top Notch Location in Skokie Must have good Credit Laundry room with new machines in building Apartments for RENT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5025 Carol Street
5025 Carol Street, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
LARGE AND SUNNY 3BD/2BTH APARTMENT WITH OPEN LAYOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT . MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA. NEW APPLIANCES. PRIME SKOKIE LOCATION.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
8731 North National Avenue
8731 North National Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1519 sqft
Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
6660 WOODRIVER Drive
6660 W Wood River Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL!!! BEAUTIFUL CONDO! RENOVATED,NICE BATHROOMS, LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS , PLENTY OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HEATED FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, HARD-WOOD FLOORS TROUGH OUT,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Morton Grove
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 6 at 12:30am
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 4 at 12:18am
Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.
City Guide for Morton Grove, IL

With 20 percent of Morton Grove's land owned by the Cook County Forest Preserve District and set aside for recreation, there's no shortage of places to play in this Illinois town.

This town made headlines when it became the first in the United States to prohibit handguns in 1981 (Morton Grove residents take their sense of serenity seriously!). The ban was lifted in 2008, when the village board voted 5-1 repeal it. Other than the handgun hubbub, life in this suburban town is fairly quiet. Nestled smack in the middle of I-94 and I-294, northeast of Chicago, this village is the perfect home for urbanites who can't stay away from the allure of big-city lights, yet can't let go of the sedateness of the suburbs. This village may fade in the background of its more flamboyant, big-city neighbor; but being just eight miles away from O'Hare Airport and 13 miles away from the Loop, burbs such as this provide a way to live near the city hustle-and-bustle without having to be in it constantly.

If you enjoy the convenience of proximity to a major city coupled with the tranquility of a relaxed neighborhood, it's time to hunt for an apartment to rent in Morton Grove. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Morton Grove, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Morton Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Morton Grove 2 BedroomsMorton Grove 3 BedroomsMorton Grove Apartments with Balcony
Morton Grove Apartments with GarageMorton Grove Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Morton Grove Apartments with ParkingMorton Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, IL
Summit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILOak Lawn, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College