141 Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL with hardwood floors
With 20 percent of Morton Grove's land owned by the Cook County Forest Preserve District and set aside for recreation, there's no shortage of places to play in this Illinois town.
This town made headlines when it became the first in the United States to prohibit handguns in 1981 (Morton Grove residents take their sense of serenity seriously!). The ban was lifted in 2008, when the village board voted 5-1 repeal it. Other than the handgun hubbub, life in this suburban town is fairly quiet. Nestled smack in the middle of I-94 and I-294, northeast of Chicago, this village is the perfect home for urbanites who can't stay away from the allure of big-city lights, yet can't let go of the sedateness of the suburbs. This village may fade in the background of its more flamboyant, big-city neighbor; but being just eight miles away from O'Hare Airport and 13 miles away from the Loop, burbs such as this provide a way to live near the city hustle-and-bustle without having to be in it constantly.
If you enjoy the convenience of proximity to a major city coupled with the tranquility of a relaxed neighborhood, it's time to hunt for an apartment to rent in Morton Grove. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Morton Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.