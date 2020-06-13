/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
649 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
8534 Fernald Avenue
8534 Fernald Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LARGE 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Morton Grove. Close to Metra train . Great school district. High end finish. 2 story building Lots of storage . Coin operated laundry in the basement . Nested in a quiet residential area. Must see
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
8539 CALLIE Avenue
8539 Callie Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8117 Central Avenue
8117 Central Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED BI-LEVEL IN FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. 1ST FLOOR HAS HARDWD FLRS THRUOUT. KITCH BOASTS NEW CABS, GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLS, BREAKFST BAR. BATH FULLY REMODELED AND A MUST SEE. 3 BDMS W/PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Results within 1 mile of Morton Grove
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
23 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1391 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4826 Wright Ter 1st FL
4826 Wright Terrace, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Unit 1st FL Available 07/01/20 Wright Terrace Skokie - Property Id: 295511 Property located in heart of Skokie , Skokie swift walking distance. Target shopping walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5025 Carol Street
5025 Carol Street, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
LARGE AND SUNNY 3BD/2BTH APARTMENT WITH OPEN LAYOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT . MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA. NEW APPLIANCES. PRIME SKOKIE LOCATION.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
8731 North National Avenue
8731 North National Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1519 sqft
Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Courtland Park
1 Unit Available
8013 West Churchill Avenue
8013 West Churchill Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL- MAINTAINED SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND ONE AND A HALF BATHS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. ONE REQUIRES ONE YEAR OR MORE LEASE. NO PETS OR SMOKING IN THE UNIT OR IN THE BUILDING.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
7137 West Niles Avenue
7137 West Niles Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1200 sqft
Move in now! Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. family room, separate utility room, cathedral ceiling in living room, generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Good credit scores and 3 times the income.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
THERE ARE 3 BEDROOM SUITES IN THIS MAGNIFICENT 4,300 SQ FT CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH A TOTAL OF 5 BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Morton Grove
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1517 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,071
1485 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,160
1532 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Albany Park
1 Unit Available
3510 West Ainslie Street
3510 West Ainslie Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
3 bed, 2 full bath updated condo~ In-unit W/D~Central heat/AC~ Private Deck! - Available 7/1! Tons of space in this Albany Park condo! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 FULL bathrooms, beautiful open kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar and
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
5223 West Agatite Avenue
5223 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Come see this great 1st Floor unit (not ground level) nestled in the Portage Park Neighborhood. Unit features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, updated kitchen equipped with all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
702 Florence Avenue
702 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Large light, bright, three Large Bedroom,two Bathroom unit with freshly painted walls and newly sanded hardwood floors. Laundry in basement. This is a really nice unit. Water and heat included in rent,Available immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Park
1 Unit Available
3401 W. Balmoral G
3401 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1 sqft
3 BR/2 BA Renovated Central Heat/AC Quiet Block - Property Id: 255687 Fully Renovated! HUGE 3 BR/2 BA on quiet block in North Park! Close to Brown Line, shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and bus pick up right in front. Very easy street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2
4200 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
Super Six Corners - 2020 Rehab - Property Id: 215024 3 Bed/2 Bath LUXURY on Milwaukee at SIX CORNERS! New Gut Rehab w/In-Unit Laundry & Eat-In Kitchen New Rehab 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Residence in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
5335 W. Montrose Unit 2
5335 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Historic 3 Bedroom in Portage Park - Beautifully maintained large second floor historic 3 bed/ 1 bath in Portage Park. Close to the Milwaukee Corridor, bars, restaurants, Jewel, Montrose Deli, the expressway, Blue Line, Montrose bus, and the park.
