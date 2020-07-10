/
apartments with washer dryer
103 Apartments for rent in Morton Grove, IL with washer-dryer
Morton Grove
8920 Austin Avenue
8920 Austin Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1400 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
Morton Grove
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
Morton Grove
8539 CALLIE Avenue
8539 Callie Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout.
8117 Central Avenue
8117 Central Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED BI-LEVEL IN FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. 1ST FLOOR HAS HARDWD FLRS THRUOUT. KITCH BOASTS NEW CABS, GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLS, BREAKFST BAR. BATH FULLY REMODELED AND A MUST SEE. 3 BDMS W/PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Results within 1 mile of Morton Grove
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
104 Harlem Avenue
104 Harlem Avenue, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1913 sqft
Welcome to this inviting Cape Cod home on a large tree-filled lot. This distinctively rehabbed home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.
9715 Woods Dr 805
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1124 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath - Property Id: 291071 Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath unit with views of city skyline available now.
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
4851 Crain Street
4851 Crain Street, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
SUNNY & SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM GEORGIAN TOWN HOME (EAST) END UNIT HAS LARGE SIDE YARD! **NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, HONEY OAK CABINETS & APPLIANCES. **HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT! ** LARGE FAMILY ROOM, STORAGE & LAUNDRY ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Morton Grove
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,577
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1185 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Central Street
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
