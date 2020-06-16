2301 Beau Monde Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Welcome to this neat and tidy end unit. Loaded with updated: fresh kitchen with granite, maple cabinets, appliances, fresh paint throughout, newer carpet in bedrooms, newer windows, 6 panel doors, Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room & baths, laundry in building. Close to I88, I355, schools, shopping. Move in condition. $50 application fee cash pay to agent. Agent Owned. One year lease minimal. Short term lease pay $200 extra each month. Minimal credit report scores is 600. Move-in Move-out Fee $200. VACANT. MOVE-IN READY. SHOW ANYTIME. PPE Provided. Please Make Sure All showing Wearing Shoe Cover/Bootie, Glove, Goggle, face mask in the property. Please Make Sure to Turn Off All lights before leaving. Please take face mask / glove / shoe cover to your next showing. Please recycle Goggle in the BASKET provided. Thank you!