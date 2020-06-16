All apartments in Lisle
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:41 PM

2301 Beau Monde Lane

2301 Beau Monde Lane · (630) 788-0541
Location

2301 Beau Monde Lane, Lisle, IL 60532
Beau Bien

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome to this neat and tidy end unit. Loaded with updated: fresh kitchen with granite, maple cabinets, appliances, fresh paint throughout, newer carpet in bedrooms, newer windows, 6 panel doors, Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room & baths, laundry in building. Close to I88, I355, schools, shopping. Move in condition. $50 application fee cash pay to agent. Agent Owned. One year lease minimal. Short term lease pay $200 extra each month. Minimal credit report scores is 600. Move-in Move-out Fee $200. VACANT. MOVE-IN READY. SHOW ANYTIME. PPE Provided. Please Make Sure All showing Wearing Shoe Cover/Bootie, Glove, Goggle, face mask in the property. Please Make Sure to Turn Off All lights before leaving. Please take face mask / glove / shoe cover to your next showing. Please recycle Goggle in the BASKET provided. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Beau Monde Lane have any available units?
2301 Beau Monde Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 Beau Monde Lane have?
Some of 2301 Beau Monde Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Beau Monde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Beau Monde Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Beau Monde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Beau Monde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lisle.
Does 2301 Beau Monde Lane offer parking?
No, 2301 Beau Monde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Beau Monde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Beau Monde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Beau Monde Lane have a pool?
No, 2301 Beau Monde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Beau Monde Lane have accessible units?
No, 2301 Beau Monde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Beau Monde Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Beau Monde Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Beau Monde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Beau Monde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
