129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lisle, IL

Finding an apartment in Lisle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...
Last updated June 13
$
Beau Bien
28 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Last updated June 13
59 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,386
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Last updated June 13
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4755 Main Street
4755 Main St, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new property in Downtown Lisle! Beautiful and modern inside and out from the construction to the common areas to the apartments. Great carefree lifestyle near Downtown shops, restaurants and more.
Results within 1 mile of Lisle
Last updated June 13
$
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Last updated June 13
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Last updated June 13
$
33 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Last updated June 13
$
29 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5932 Greenview Road
5932 Greenview Road, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Four Lakes with private location. Nice open floor plan with fireplace. Utility room with washer & dryer. Nicely updated 2015 and ready to move in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4400 Pershing Avenue
4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5854 Forest View Road
5854 Forest View Road, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
640 sqft
Updated unit with tons of counter space, 42" cabinets, over the stove microwave, built in dishwasher; wall of windows; wood burning fireplace; in unit washer/dryer. Spacious bedroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6010 Oakwood Drive
6010 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
615 sqft
RENT A RESORT, CONDO INCLUDED! This newly remodeled 1 Bed-1 Bath penthouse unit w/ assigned parking is located in the PREMIERE area of Four Lakes - Condo Homes B.
Results within 5 miles of Lisle
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13
Montclare
13 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Last updated June 13
Cantera
23 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Last updated June 13
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13
$
31 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 13
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
City Guide for Lisle, IL

Looking for a 'burby village in the Chicago metro? Well, Lisle is one of the best of the Windy City 'burbs, so read on to learn all you need to know to rent like a local Lisle-ite.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lisle? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lisle is little. Really little. The city limits encompass just about six square miles. But, don't let this miniscule size fool you. Lisle packs a lot of punch, with plenty of interesting things going on at the college campuses, the country clubs, the lakes, and around downtown. In fact, in the past few years Lisle was ranked #20 in Money magazine's "100 Best Places to Live" and #17 on their list of "Best Places for the Rich and Single". Just outside Lisle’s city limits sits a surrounding forest and several golf courses, making for some very scenic greenery to admire from your high-rise apartment or spacious new rental home.

Rental rates range from $700 to over $2,000, with a wide array of affordable apartments, ritzy hotel-style condos, luxury lofts, rental homes, and duplexes. In the $700 - $800 range, you can find some cheap apartments in downtown, as well as some beautiful one-bedroom apartments in the Green Trails neighborhood (a unique neighborhood where asphalt trails run behind the homes rather than having sidewalks along the streets). If you’re among the "Rich and Single" who have moved to town recently, you’ll most certainly want to check out Four Lakes, a luxury condo community with an endless list of luxury amenities that bring residents together. There are 10 sand volleyball courts, 4 swimming pools, a gym, a stocked lake for fishing, walking trails, free skiing, free weekly golf passes, a boathouse with free boating, and free breakfast... just to name a few. Four Lakes also features resident events and pet events, making for a very lively social scene.

So, what kind of apartment features can you expect in a more normal, and more affordable, apartment community? Well, many places offer utilities included, and nearly all offer free heating. There are even condos with underground heated garages and double thermo-pane insulated windows to keep you nice and toasty through those cold, cold winters. Besides keeping residents warm, the most common amenities include parking, laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and beautiful landscaping.

Looking for a pet friendly property rental? No problem. Lisle has plenty of pet friendly pads. Most apartments are advertised as cat friendly and dog friendly, with some that allow big dogs and multiple pets. However, many of these places impose breed restrictions, so if you are moving into town with a pit bull, wolf, or woolly mammoth, your chances of finding an apartment are slim to none.

That's the renter's life in Lisle these days. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lisle, IL

Finding an apartment in Lisle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

