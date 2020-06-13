/
3 bedroom apartments
163 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lisle, IL
Beau Bien
27 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
1 Unit Available
2723 Shellingham Drive
2723 Shellingham Drive, Lisle, IL
*** BEAUTIFUL, L I G H T & B R I G H T HOUSE *** FOR THIS BACK TO SUNNY SOUTH HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 3 CAR GARAGE LOCATED INSIDE QUITE LOCATION IN GREEN TRAILS. HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE.
Beau Bien
1 Unit Available
4500 Blackhawk Lane
4500 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1450 sqft
Large, open & bright RANCH ~ 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Great Open Floor Plan! Fresh tone and neutral colors.
1 Unit Available
3151 Willow Glen Court
3151 Willow Glen Court, Lisle, IL
MAGNIFICENT FORMER AIRHART MODEL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! 2 STORY FOYER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BREAKFAST BAR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 2 STY FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND LOTS OF WINDOWS.
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1400 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
1 Unit Available
5932 Greenview Road
5932 Greenview Road, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Four Lakes with private location. Nice open floor plan with fireplace. Utility room with washer & dryer. Nicely updated 2015 and ready to move in.
1 Unit Available
1154 Greensfield Drive
1154 Greenfield Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1581 sqft
**FOR RENT** Beautifully remodeled spacious three bedroom + den, 1.5 bath home with a full finished basement and 4th bedroom. Large back yard, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, carpet and blinds throughout.
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
67 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
9 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,418
1455 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1509 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 Unit Available
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.
1 Unit Available
316 N Loomis Street
316 North Loomis Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 316 N Loomis Street in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
841 South JULIAN Street
841 South Julian Street, DuPage County, IL
Recent Rehab...4 Bedroom 2 full bath home on 3/4 acre lot! Updated Kitchen with granite counters and eating-in area. Stainless appliances. Home features hardwood flooring in most rooms.
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.
