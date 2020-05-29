Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters oven range Property Amenities business center car charging car wash area clubhouse gym green community parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Marq on Main is downtown Lisle's first luxury apartment community, just steps from shopping, dining and the Lisle Metra train station. Our expansive 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops and eco-friendly wood style flooring. Our green building was designed for energy efficiency and a minimal environmental impact. Ask about our green initiatives and our certification from the National Green Building Standard.Residents enjoy premier building amenities including a resort style pool with sundeck, outdoor pergola and gourmet grilling area, tech lounge with wifi, resident lounge with billiards table and caterers kitchen, and more! Call today to schedule your personalized tour of Marq on Main.