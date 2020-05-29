All apartments in Lisle
Marq on Main
Last updated March 29 2020 at 10:22 AM

Marq on Main

1045 Burlington Avenue · (833) 299-9286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1045 Burlington Avenue, Lisle, IL 60532

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marq on Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
green community
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Marq on Main is downtown Lisle's first luxury apartment community, just steps from shopping, dining and the Lisle Metra train station. Our expansive 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops and eco-friendly wood style flooring. Our green building was designed for energy efficiency and a minimal environmental impact. Ask about our green initiatives and our certification from the National Green Building Standard.Residents enjoy premier building amenities including a resort style pool with sundeck, outdoor pergola and gourmet grilling area, tech lounge with wifi, resident lounge with billiards table and caterers kitchen, and more! Call today to schedule your personalized tour of Marq on Main.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Underground Garage: $95 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marq on Main have any available units?
Marq on Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lisle, IL.
What amenities does Marq on Main have?
Some of Marq on Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marq on Main currently offering any rent specials?
Marq on Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marq on Main pet-friendly?
Yes, Marq on Main is pet friendly.
Does Marq on Main offer parking?
Yes, Marq on Main offers parking.
Does Marq on Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marq on Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marq on Main have a pool?
Yes, Marq on Main has a pool.
Does Marq on Main have accessible units?
No, Marq on Main does not have accessible units.
Does Marq on Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marq on Main has units with dishwashers.
Does Marq on Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marq on Main has units with air conditioning.
