Amenities
Marq on Main is downtown Lisle's first luxury apartment community, just steps from shopping, dining and the Lisle Metra train station. Our expansive 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops and eco-friendly wood style flooring. Our green building was designed for energy efficiency and a minimal environmental impact. Ask about our green initiatives and our certification from the National Green Building Standard.Residents enjoy premier building amenities including a resort style pool with sundeck, outdoor pergola and gourmet grilling area, tech lounge with wifi, resident lounge with billiards table and caterers kitchen, and more! Call today to schedule your personalized tour of Marq on Main.