apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
210 Apartments for rent in Lisle, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
51 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
27 Units Available
4755 Main Street
4755 Main St, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1020 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Marq on Main is downtown Lisle's first luxury apartment community, just steps from shopping, dining and the Lisle Metra train station.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Beau Bien
4500 Blackhawk Lane
4500 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1450 sqft
Large, open & bright RANCH ~ 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Great Open Floor Plan! Fresh tone and neutral colors.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
2983 Handley Drive
2983 Handley Drive, Lisle, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC HOME FOR EXECUTIVE! INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED! OPEN FOYER! HARDWOOD FLOOR THRU 1ST FLOOR! 9' CEILING! HUGE KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH BIRCH CABINETS AND CORIAN TOP AND NEWER APPLIANCES!2-STORY FAMILY ROOM!LUXURY MASTER SUITE W/ TRAY
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5177 SCOTT Circle
5177 Scott Circle, Lisle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2028 sqft
GREAT HOUSE!!! GREAT LOCATION!!! WELL MAINTAINED AND NEWER SPACIOUS HOME IN NAPERVILLE OUTSTANDING SCHOOL DISTRICT 203. PEACH CREEK SUBDIVISION. HUGE MASTER SUITE W/DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY, PRIVATE LUXURY BATH WITH CERAMIC TILES, WALK IN CLOSET.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3151 Willow Glen Court
3151 Willow Glen Court, Lisle, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3403 sqft
THIS HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED. MAGNIFICENT FORMER AIRHART MODEL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! 2 STORY FOYER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BREAKFAST BAR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 1 mile of Lisle
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
31 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
39 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
55 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
38 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Huntington
20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,181
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1003 sqft
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Oakwood Drive
5800 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
Unique open concept floor plan. Granite kitchen island and counters and Stainless/Black appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6020 Oakwood Drive
6020 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
620 sqft
Wow! Fabulous, Modern, newly Rehabbed 1 bedroom condo. Bright, sun filled rooms wtih living room and bedroom floor to ceiling patio doors leading to massive balcony. Gorgeous tree and wooded views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4509 Pershing Avenue
4509 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
LOCATED IN THE VERY POPULAR NORTHSIDE OF DOWNERS GROVE! CURRENT PICTURES DO NOT SHOW UPDATES IN PROCESS INCLUDING: ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, COMPLETE BASEMENT REHAB OF BATHROOM AND SHOWER, WALK-IN-CLOSET, BEDROOM & COMMON SPACE! BASEMENT
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5600 Hillcrest Lane
5600 Hillcrest Lane, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
760 sqft
Great Four Lakes Location!! Close to I355, I88, & downtown Naperville. Walk to pool, convenient store, restaurant/bar, volleyball courts, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Lisle
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
$
34 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
