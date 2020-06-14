Apartment List
/
IL
/
lisle
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

237 Apartments for rent in Lisle, IL with garage

Lisle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
57 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2723 Shellingham Drive
2723 Shellingham Drive, Lisle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3182 sqft
*** BEAUTIFUL, L I G H T & B R I G H T HOUSE *** FOR THIS BACK TO SUNNY SOUTH HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 3 CAR GARAGE LOCATED INSIDE QUITE LOCATION IN GREEN TRAILS. HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beau Bien
1 Unit Available
4500 Blackhawk Lane
4500 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1450 sqft
Large, open & bright RANCH ~ 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Great Open Floor Plan! Fresh tone and neutral colors.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3151 Willow Glen Court
3151 Willow Glen Court, Lisle, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3403 sqft
MAGNIFICENT FORMER AIRHART MODEL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! 2 STORY FOYER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BREAKFAST BAR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 2 STY FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND LOTS OF WINDOWS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4755 Main Street
4755 Main St, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new property in Downtown Lisle! Beautiful and modern inside and out from the construction to the common areas to the apartments. Great carefree lifestyle near Downtown shops, restaurants and more.
Results within 1 mile of Lisle
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:26am
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
29 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4509 Pershing Avenue
4509 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
LOCATED IN THE VERY POPULAR NORTHSIDE OF DOWNERS GROVE! CURRENT PICTURES DO NOT SHOW UPDATES IN PROCESS INCLUDING: ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, COMPLETE BASEMENT REHAB OF BATHROOM AND SHOWER, WALK-IN-CLOSET, BEDROOM & COMMON SPACE! BASEMENT

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4400 Pershing Avenue
4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top.

1 of 11

Last updated April 17 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1154 Greensfield Drive
1154 Greenfield Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1581 sqft
**FOR RENT** Beautifully remodeled spacious three bedroom + den, 1.5 bath home with a full finished basement and 4th bedroom. Large back yard, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, carpet and blinds throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Lisle
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Cantera
21 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
City Guide for Lisle, IL

Looking for a 'burby village in the Chicago metro? Well, Lisle is one of the best of the Windy City 'burbs, so read on to learn all you need to know to rent like a local Lisle-ite.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lisle? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lisle is little. Really little. The city limits encompass just about six square miles. But, don't let this miniscule size fool you. Lisle packs a lot of punch, with plenty of interesting things going on at the college campuses, the country clubs, the lakes, and around downtown. In fact, in the past few years Lisle was ranked #20 in Money magazine's "100 Best Places to Live" and #17 on their list of "Best Places for the Rich and Single". Just outside Lisle’s city limits sits a surrounding forest and several golf courses, making for some very scenic greenery to admire from your high-rise apartment or spacious new rental home.

Rental rates range from $700 to over $2,000, with a wide array of affordable apartments, ritzy hotel-style condos, luxury lofts, rental homes, and duplexes. In the $700 - $800 range, you can find some cheap apartments in downtown, as well as some beautiful one-bedroom apartments in the Green Trails neighborhood (a unique neighborhood where asphalt trails run behind the homes rather than having sidewalks along the streets). If you’re among the "Rich and Single" who have moved to town recently, you’ll most certainly want to check out Four Lakes, a luxury condo community with an endless list of luxury amenities that bring residents together. There are 10 sand volleyball courts, 4 swimming pools, a gym, a stocked lake for fishing, walking trails, free skiing, free weekly golf passes, a boathouse with free boating, and free breakfast... just to name a few. Four Lakes also features resident events and pet events, making for a very lively social scene.

So, what kind of apartment features can you expect in a more normal, and more affordable, apartment community? Well, many places offer utilities included, and nearly all offer free heating. There are even condos with underground heated garages and double thermo-pane insulated windows to keep you nice and toasty through those cold, cold winters. Besides keeping residents warm, the most common amenities include parking, laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and beautiful landscaping.

Looking for a pet friendly property rental? No problem. Lisle has plenty of pet friendly pads. Most apartments are advertised as cat friendly and dog friendly, with some that allow big dogs and multiple pets. However, many of these places impose breed restrictions, so if you are moving into town with a pit bull, wolf, or woolly mammoth, your chances of finding an apartment are slim to none.

That's the renter's life in Lisle these days. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lisle, IL

Lisle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lisle 1 BedroomsLisle 2 BedroomsLisle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLisle 3 BedroomsLisle Accessible ApartmentsLisle Apartments under $1,100
Lisle Apartments under $1,200Lisle Apartments with BalconyLisle Apartments with GarageLisle Apartments with GymLisle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLisle Apartments with Move-in Specials
Lisle Apartments with ParkingLisle Apartments with PoolLisle Apartments with Washer-DryerLisle Dog Friendly ApartmentsLisle Furnished ApartmentsLisle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL
Hoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College