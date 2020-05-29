All apartments in Lisle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Avant at the Arboretum

450 Warrenville Rd · (630) 386-9036
Rent Special
Lease & Enjoy 2-Months Free On ALL 1- Bedroom Floor Plans! Schedule Your Tour Today!
Location

450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL 60532

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 358 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$2,186

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avant at the Arboretum.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
media room
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Each of the spacious open concept 1- or 2-bedroom apartments blends luxury features and appointments with modern conveniences all in an ideal location near I-53, I-355, and I-88. Choose from any one of the twelve thoughtfully designed floor plans to customize your living experience. Each of the pet-friendly apartments features condominium-quality finishes like high ceilings, plank flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms, and ample storage with multiple types of closets throughout. All apartments feature open-concept designs with oversized energy-efficient windows, and large bedrooms that easily fit a king-size bed. Every unit has a gourmet kitchen with a full stainless steel appliance package, attractive granite countertops, extremely deep undermount kitchen sinks, custom maple or cherry 42-inch cabinets, and full-height subway tile backsplashes. Select units feature convenient upgrades like kitchen pantries, coat closets, linen closets, dens, private patios or balconies, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Your four-legged member of the family is welcomed to move in with you. We allow up to two pets per apartment home with no weight restrictions. Unfortunately, some dogs do not thrive in a community environment. Therefore, we cannot accept the following breeds: Akita; American Staffordshire Terrier; Bull Terrier; Chow; Doberman; German Shepherd; Pitbull; Presa Canario; Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrids. Exotic or farm animals are not allowed in the apartment.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garage, covered and uncovered parking available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avant at the Arboretum have any available units?
Avant at the Arboretum has 45 units available starting at $1,373 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avant at the Arboretum have?
Some of Avant at the Arboretum's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avant at the Arboretum currently offering any rent specials?
Avant at the Arboretum is offering the following rent specials: Lease & Enjoy 2-Months Free On ALL 1- Bedroom Floor Plans! Schedule Your Tour Today!
Is Avant at the Arboretum pet-friendly?
Yes, Avant at the Arboretum is pet friendly.
Does Avant at the Arboretum offer parking?
Yes, Avant at the Arboretum offers parking.
Does Avant at the Arboretum have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avant at the Arboretum offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avant at the Arboretum have a pool?
Yes, Avant at the Arboretum has a pool.
Does Avant at the Arboretum have accessible units?
No, Avant at the Arboretum does not have accessible units.
Does Avant at the Arboretum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avant at the Arboretum has units with dishwashers.
Does Avant at the Arboretum have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avant at the Arboretum has units with air conditioning.
