Avant at the Arboretum

Amenities
Each of the spacious open concept 1- or 2-bedroom apartments blends luxury features and appointments with modern conveniences all in an ideal location near I-53, I-355, and I-88. Choose from any one of the twelve thoughtfully designed floor plans to customize your living experience. Each of the pet-friendly apartments features condominium-quality finishes like high ceilings, plank flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms, and ample storage with multiple types of closets throughout. All apartments feature open-concept designs with oversized energy-efficient windows, and large bedrooms that easily fit a king-size bed. Every unit has a gourmet kitchen with a full stainless steel appliance package, attractive granite countertops, extremely deep undermount kitchen sinks, custom maple or cherry 42-inch cabinets, and full-height subway tile backsplashes. Select units feature convenient upgrades like kitchen pantries, coat closets, linen closets, dens, private patios or balconies, ...