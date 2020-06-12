/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
164 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lisle, IL
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
58 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Beau Bien
29 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
907 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beau Bien
1 Unit Available
2301 Beau Monde Lane
2301 Beau Monde Lane, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1093 sqft
Welcome to this neat and tidy end unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
430 Walnut Creek Lane
430 Walnut Creek Lane, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
This 2nd floor unit has had a complete makeover! The gorgeous kitchen was updated in 2018 and features 38'' shaker cabinets with a dual color scheme (white upper, espresso lower), quartz counters, SS full basin sink, new black faucet, new
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6016 East Lake Drive
6016 East Lake Drive, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Available Immediately! Impressive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit available for rent in highly desired Four Lakes. Resort style living at its finest in the suburbs of Chicago.
Results within 1 mile of Lisle
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
$
59 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
33 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Huntington
20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1003 sqft
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
34 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
31 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Pershing Avenue
4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5907 Meadow Drive
5907 Meadow Drive, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
2 story private entrance Townhome! 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, in unit washer & dryer, wood burning fireplace, exposed brick wall. Beautiful view from your back patio, looks out into a large nature area.
Results within 5 miles of Lisle
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
Prentiss Creek at Downers Grove Apartments offers a peaceful retreat near the heart of Downers Grove, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
67 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
919 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Lisle 1 BedroomsLisle 2 BedroomsLisle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLisle 3 BedroomsLisle Accessible ApartmentsLisle Apartments under $1,100
Lisle Apartments under $1,200Lisle Apartments with BalconyLisle Apartments with GarageLisle Apartments with GymLisle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLisle Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL