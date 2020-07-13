119 Apartments for rent in Lisle, IL with parking

Looking for a 'burby village in the Chicago metro? Well, Lisle is one of the best of the Windy City 'burbs, so read on to learn all you need to know to rent like a local Lisle-ite.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lisle? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lisle is little. Really little. The city limits encompass just about six square miles. But, don't let this miniscule size fool you. Lisle packs a lot of punch, with plenty of interesting things going on at the college campuses, the country clubs, the lakes, and around downtown. In fact, in the past few years Lisle was ranked #20 in Money magazine's "100 Best Places to Live" and #17 on their list of "Best Places for the Rich and Single". Just outside Lisle’s city limits sits a surrounding forest and several golf courses, making for some very scenic greenery to admire from your high-rise apartment or spacious new rental home.

Rental rates range from $700 to over $2,000, with a wide array of affordable apartments, ritzy hotel-style condos, luxury lofts, rental homes, and duplexes. In the $700 - $800 range, you can find some cheap apartments in downtown, as well as some beautiful one-bedroom apartments in the Green Trails neighborhood (a unique neighborhood where asphalt trails run behind the homes rather than having sidewalks along the streets). If you’re among the "Rich and Single" who have moved to town recently, you’ll most certainly want to check out Four Lakes, a luxury condo community with an endless list of luxury amenities that bring residents together. There are 10 sand volleyball courts, 4 swimming pools, a gym, a stocked lake for fishing, walking trails, free skiing, free weekly golf passes, a boathouse with free boating, and free breakfast... just to name a few. Four Lakes also features resident events and pet events, making for a very lively social scene.

So, what kind of apartment features can you expect in a more normal, and more affordable, apartment community? Well, many places offer utilities included, and nearly all offer free heating. There are even condos with underground heated garages and double thermo-pane insulated windows to keep you nice and toasty through those cold, cold winters. Besides keeping residents warm, the most common amenities include parking, laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and beautiful landscaping.

Looking for a pet friendly property rental? No problem. Lisle has plenty of pet friendly pads. Most apartments are advertised as cat friendly and dog friendly, with some that allow big dogs and multiple pets. However, many of these places impose breed restrictions, so if you are moving into town with a pit bull, wolf, or woolly mammoth, your chances of finding an apartment are slim to none.

That's the renter's life in Lisle these days. Best of luck!

