Apartment List
/
IL
/
lisle
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Lisle, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lisle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,084
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
26 Units Available
4755 Main Street
4755 Main St, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,562
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1020 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Marq on Main is downtown Lisle's first luxury apartment community, just steps from shopping, dining and the Lisle Metra train station.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beau Bien
4500 Blackhawk Lane
4500 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1450 sqft
Large, open & bright RANCH ~ 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Great Open Floor Plan! Fresh tone and neutral colors.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5177 SCOTT Circle
5177 Scott Circle, Lisle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2028 sqft
GREAT HOUSE!!! GREAT LOCATION!!! WELL MAINTAINED AND NEWER SPACIOUS HOME IN NAPERVILLE OUTSTANDING SCHOOL DISTRICT 203. PEACH CREEK SUBDIVISION. HUGE MASTER SUITE W/DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY, PRIVATE LUXURY BATH WITH CERAMIC TILES, WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1010 Burlington Avenue
1010 Burlington Ave, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
934 sqft
Brand new property in Downtown Lisle! Beautiful and modern inside and out from the construction to the common areas to the apartments. Great carefree lifestyle near Downtown shops, restaurants and more.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3151 Willow Glen Court
3151 Willow Glen Court, Lisle, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3403 sqft
THIS HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED. MAGNIFICENT FORMER AIRHART MODEL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! 2 STORY FOYER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BREAKFAST BAR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3060 TANGLEY OAKS Trail
3060 Tangley Oaks Trail, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3060 TANGLEY OAKS Trail in Lisle. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Beau Bien
2301 Beau Monde Blvd
2301 Beau Monde Boulevard, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
$980 / 1br - Lisle Place Second Floor Large 1 Bedroom Condo. Move in by August 1st and get $400 discount, for first month rent. **** Ready to move in. ****Water bill included in the rent **** One year lease required. ****1.
Results within 1 mile of Lisle
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
28 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
$
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
37 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Huntington
20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,181
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1003 sqft
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6020 Oakwood Drive
6020 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
620 sqft
Wow! Fabulous, Modern, newly Rehabbed 1 bedroom condo. Bright, sun filled rooms wtih living room and bedroom floor to ceiling patio doors leading to massive balcony. Gorgeous tree and wooded views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4509 Pershing Avenue
4509 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
LOCATED IN THE VERY POPULAR NORTHSIDE OF DOWNERS GROVE! CURRENT PICTURES DO NOT SHOW UPDATES IN PROCESS INCLUDING: ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, COMPLETE BASEMENT REHAB OF BATHROOM AND SHOWER, WALK-IN-CLOSET, BEDROOM & COMMON SPACE! BASEMENT

1 of 11

Last updated April 17 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1154 Greensfield Drive
1154 Greenfield Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1581 sqft
**FOR RENT** Beautifully remodeled spacious three bedroom + den, 1.5 bath home with a full finished basement and 4th bedroom. Large back yard, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, carpet and blinds throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Lisle
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
28 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
City Guide for Lisle, IL

Looking for a 'burby village in the Chicago metro? Well, Lisle is one of the best of the Windy City 'burbs, so read on to learn all you need to know to rent like a local Lisle-ite.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lisle? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lisle is little. Really little. The city limits encompass just about six square miles. But, don't let this miniscule size fool you. Lisle packs a lot of punch, with plenty of interesting things going on at the college campuses, the country clubs, the lakes, and around downtown. In fact, in the past few years Lisle was ranked #20 in Money magazine's "100 Best Places to Live" and #17 on their list of "Best Places for the Rich and Single". Just outside Lisle’s city limits sits a surrounding forest and several golf courses, making for some very scenic greenery to admire from your high-rise apartment or spacious new rental home.

Rental rates range from $700 to over $2,000, with a wide array of affordable apartments, ritzy hotel-style condos, luxury lofts, rental homes, and duplexes. In the $700 - $800 range, you can find some cheap apartments in downtown, as well as some beautiful one-bedroom apartments in the Green Trails neighborhood (a unique neighborhood where asphalt trails run behind the homes rather than having sidewalks along the streets). If you’re among the "Rich and Single" who have moved to town recently, you’ll most certainly want to check out Four Lakes, a luxury condo community with an endless list of luxury amenities that bring residents together. There are 10 sand volleyball courts, 4 swimming pools, a gym, a stocked lake for fishing, walking trails, free skiing, free weekly golf passes, a boathouse with free boating, and free breakfast... just to name a few. Four Lakes also features resident events and pet events, making for a very lively social scene.

So, what kind of apartment features can you expect in a more normal, and more affordable, apartment community? Well, many places offer utilities included, and nearly all offer free heating. There are even condos with underground heated garages and double thermo-pane insulated windows to keep you nice and toasty through those cold, cold winters. Besides keeping residents warm, the most common amenities include parking, laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and beautiful landscaping.

Looking for a pet friendly property rental? No problem. Lisle has plenty of pet friendly pads. Most apartments are advertised as cat friendly and dog friendly, with some that allow big dogs and multiple pets. However, many of these places impose breed restrictions, so if you are moving into town with a pit bull, wolf, or woolly mammoth, your chances of finding an apartment are slim to none.

That's the renter's life in Lisle these days. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lisle, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lisle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lisle 1 BedroomsLisle 2 BedroomsLisle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLisle 3 BedroomsLisle Apartments under $1,100Lisle Apartments under $1,200
Lisle Apartments with BalconyLisle Apartments with GarageLisle Apartments with GymLisle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLisle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLisle Apartments with Parking
Lisle Apartments with PoolLisle Apartments with Washer-DryerLisle Dog Friendly ApartmentsLisle Furnished ApartmentsLisle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL
Hoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College