119 Apartments for rent in Lisle, IL with parking
Looking for a 'burby village in the Chicago metro? Well, Lisle is one of the best of the Windy City 'burbs, so read on to learn all you need to know to rent like a local Lisle-ite.
Having trouble with Craigslist Lisle? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Lisle is little. Really little. The city limits encompass just about six square miles. But, don't let this miniscule size fool you. Lisle packs a lot of punch, with plenty of interesting things going on at the college campuses, the country clubs, the lakes, and around downtown. In fact, in the past few years Lisle was ranked #20 in Money magazine's "100 Best Places to Live" and #17 on their list of "Best Places for the Rich and Single". Just outside Lisle’s city limits sits a surrounding forest and several golf courses, making for some very scenic greenery to admire from your high-rise apartment or spacious new rental home.
Rental rates range from $700 to over $2,000, with a wide array of affordable apartments, ritzy hotel-style condos, luxury lofts, rental homes, and duplexes. In the $700 - $800 range, you can find some cheap apartments in downtown, as well as some beautiful one-bedroom apartments in the Green Trails neighborhood (a unique neighborhood where asphalt trails run behind the homes rather than having sidewalks along the streets). If you’re among the "Rich and Single" who have moved to town recently, you’ll most certainly want to check out Four Lakes, a luxury condo community with an endless list of luxury amenities that bring residents together. There are 10 sand volleyball courts, 4 swimming pools, a gym, a stocked lake for fishing, walking trails, free skiing, free weekly golf passes, a boathouse with free boating, and free breakfast... just to name a few. Four Lakes also features resident events and pet events, making for a very lively social scene.
So, what kind of apartment features can you expect in a more normal, and more affordable, apartment community? Well, many places offer utilities included, and nearly all offer free heating. There are even condos with underground heated garages and double thermo-pane insulated windows to keep you nice and toasty through those cold, cold winters. Besides keeping residents warm, the most common amenities include parking, laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and beautiful landscaping.
Looking for a pet friendly property rental? No problem. Lisle has plenty of pet friendly pads. Most apartments are advertised as cat friendly and dog friendly, with some that allow big dogs and multiple pets. However, many of these places impose breed restrictions, so if you are moving into town with a pit bull, wolf, or woolly mammoth, your chances of finding an apartment are slim to none.
That's the renter's life in Lisle these days. Best of luck!
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lisle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.