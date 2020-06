Amenities

914 Crain Street - Property Id: 258452



This is a gorgeous 1Bed in a prime Evanston location! It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, ton of closet space, and separate dining room. The unit includes heat from a NEW boiler system installed a year ago. It is a 5 min walk to the Dempster Purple Line Stop. The unit gets a ton of natural sunlight from all the windows. The unit faces the front of the street. Best facing view in the building. Cats Okay / Small Dogs Okay

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258452

