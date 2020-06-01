All apartments in Evanston
856 Hinman Avenue

856 Hinman Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

856 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2N · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1269 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
View our virtual tour! Bright and beautiful 2 bedroom condo in a classic Evanston vintage building. This incredibly spacious condo is immersed with natural light from the large windows and features a huge living room that expands into the formal dining room. Cook in the fully equipped chef's kitchen and rest in the two large bedrooms. As a bonus the 19' x 13' family room off the kitchen can serve many purposes such as an additional dining space or office. Located in the busling Southeast Evanston neighborhood. Pack a picnic for the beaches along Lake Michigan, around the corner from the Main Street Metra and CTA stations, Lincoln School, Brothers K Coffeehouse, Oceanique, Starbucks, the Evanston Public Library South Branch, coLab Evanston coworking, Sketchbook Brewing Company, Dollop Coffee and The Hoosier Mama Pie Company. Ride your bike on the nearby Lakefront trail. Imagine your life here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Hinman Avenue have any available units?
856 Hinman Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 Hinman Avenue have?
Some of 856 Hinman Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 Hinman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
856 Hinman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Hinman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 856 Hinman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 856 Hinman Avenue offer parking?
No, 856 Hinman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 856 Hinman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Hinman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Hinman Avenue have a pool?
No, 856 Hinman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 856 Hinman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 856 Hinman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Hinman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 Hinman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
