856 Hinman Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

View our virtual tour! Bright and beautiful 2 bedroom condo in a classic Evanston vintage building. This incredibly spacious condo is immersed with natural light from the large windows and features a huge living room that expands into the formal dining room. Cook in the fully equipped chef's kitchen and rest in the two large bedrooms. As a bonus the 19' x 13' family room off the kitchen can serve many purposes such as an additional dining space or office. Located in the busling Southeast Evanston neighborhood. Pack a picnic for the beaches along Lake Michigan, around the corner from the Main Street Metra and CTA stations, Lincoln School, Brothers K Coffeehouse, Oceanique, Starbucks, the Evanston Public Library South Branch, coLab Evanston coworking, Sketchbook Brewing Company, Dollop Coffee and The Hoosier Mama Pie Company. Ride your bike on the nearby Lakefront trail. Imagine your life here.