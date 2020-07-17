All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

705 Dodge Ave 3N

705 Dodge Ave · (773) 934-0708
Location

705 Dodge Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3N · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Evanston large 1BR. Heat included. - Property Id: 274574

Modern 1BR in Evanston! Large living room, eat-in modern kitchen with granite counters, modern bathroom, heat & water included in the rent. Up to 2 cats OK with a $50 one time fee per cat. NO DOGS.

Move in fee $300. Application fee $60 per adult.
Please note application fee is not refundable. Contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/705-dodge-ave-evanston-il-unit-3n/274574
Property Id 274574

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Dodge Ave 3N have any available units?
705 Dodge Ave 3N has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Dodge Ave 3N have?
Some of 705 Dodge Ave 3N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Dodge Ave 3N currently offering any rent specials?
705 Dodge Ave 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Dodge Ave 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Dodge Ave 3N is pet friendly.
Does 705 Dodge Ave 3N offer parking?
No, 705 Dodge Ave 3N does not offer parking.
Does 705 Dodge Ave 3N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Dodge Ave 3N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Dodge Ave 3N have a pool?
No, 705 Dodge Ave 3N does not have a pool.
Does 705 Dodge Ave 3N have accessible units?
No, 705 Dodge Ave 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Dodge Ave 3N have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Dodge Ave 3N does not have units with dishwashers.
