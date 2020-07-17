705 Dodge Ave 3N

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Evanston large 1BR. Heat included. - Property Id: 274574



Modern 1BR in Evanston! Large living room, eat-in modern kitchen with granite counters, modern bathroom, heat & water included in the rent. Up to 2 cats OK with a $50 one time fee per cat. NO DOGS.



Move in fee $300. Application fee $60 per adult.

Please note application fee is not refundable. Contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/705-dodge-ave-evanston-il-unit-3n/274574

No Dogs Allowed



