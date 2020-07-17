601 Sheridan Rd E2

Amenities
Sunny 2BR in South East Evanston! Fully Renovated! - Property Id: 208665
Location:
Sheridan Rd
Evanston, IL 60202
Neighborhood:
South East Evanston
Rent: $1575
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: No Pets Please
Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Included: Heat, Water & Trash Removal
FEATURES:
Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave
Breakfast Bar/ Island
Modern Bathroom
Tons of Closet Space
Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access
Heat & Water Included
Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Purple Line), Restaurants, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/601-sheridan-rd-evanston-il-unit-e2/208665
(RLNE5950679)