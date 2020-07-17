601 Sheridan Rd E2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Sunny 2BR in South East Evanston! Fully Renovated! - Property Id: 208665



Location:

Sheridan Rd

Evanston, IL 60202



Neighborhood:

South East Evanston



Rent: $1575

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Available Date: NOW

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: No Pets Please

Parking: Street Parking

Utilities Included: Heat, Water & Trash Removal



FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring

Mini Blinds

Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave

Breakfast Bar/ Island

Modern Bathroom

Tons of Closet Space

Queen Sized Bedroom(s)

On-Site Laundry

Controlled Access

Heat & Water Included



Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Purple Line), Restaurants, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/601-sheridan-rd-evanston-il-unit-e2/208665

