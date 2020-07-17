All apartments in Evanston
601 Sheridan Rd E2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

601 Sheridan Rd E2

601 Sheridan Rd · (773) 368-9715
Location

601 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E2 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sunny 2BR in South East Evanston! Fully Renovated! - Property Id: 208665

Location:
Sheridan Rd
Evanston, IL 60202

Neighborhood:
South East Evanston

Rent: $1575
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: No Pets Please
Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Included: Heat, Water & Trash Removal

FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave
Breakfast Bar/ Island
Modern Bathroom
Tons of Closet Space
Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access
Heat & Water Included

Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Purple Line), Restaurants, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/601-sheridan-rd-evanston-il-unit-e2/208665
Property Id 208665

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

