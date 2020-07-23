All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

551 Sheridan rd c2

551 Sheridan Rd · (847) 331-6307
Location

551 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit c2 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath in Evanston - Property Id: 316323

This remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Sheridan rd in South Evanston. Close to South Blvd purple line stop, South Blvd beach, Baker Park, Walgreens and Hoosier Mama Bakery. This unit includes heat and water.

*Amenities*
* Brand new
* Studio lighting
* Open Concept
* Breakfast Bar
* Stainless steel appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Quartz Counter tops
* Plenty of closet space
* Updated bath
* NO PETS
* $300 Move in fee

*Requirements*
* 650 Credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent before taxes
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications to the unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/551-sheridan-rd-evanston-il-unit-c2/316323
Property Id 316323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5954511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Sheridan rd c2 have any available units?
551 Sheridan rd c2 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 Sheridan rd c2 have?
Some of 551 Sheridan rd c2's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Sheridan rd c2 currently offering any rent specials?
551 Sheridan rd c2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Sheridan rd c2 pet-friendly?
No, 551 Sheridan rd c2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 551 Sheridan rd c2 offer parking?
No, 551 Sheridan rd c2 does not offer parking.
Does 551 Sheridan rd c2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Sheridan rd c2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Sheridan rd c2 have a pool?
No, 551 Sheridan rd c2 does not have a pool.
Does 551 Sheridan rd c2 have accessible units?
No, 551 Sheridan rd c2 does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Sheridan rd c2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 Sheridan rd c2 has units with dishwashers.
