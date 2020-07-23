551 Sheridan rd c2

Amenities
Remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath in Evanston - Property Id: 316323
This remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Sheridan rd in South Evanston. Close to South Blvd purple line stop, South Blvd beach, Baker Park, Walgreens and Hoosier Mama Bakery. This unit includes heat and water.
*Amenities*
* Brand new
* Studio lighting
* Open Concept
* Breakfast Bar
* Stainless steel appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Quartz Counter tops
* Plenty of closet space
* Updated bath
* NO PETS
* $300 Move in fee
*Requirements*
* 650 Credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent before taxes
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications to the unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/551-sheridan-rd-evanston-il-unit-c2/316323
Property Id 316323
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5954511)