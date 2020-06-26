549 N Sheridan Rd E2

Amenities
This is 2 BR apartment in Rogers Park. - Property Id: 318734
Community Amenities: Public Transportation, Recycling, Garage(Selected Units), Availability 24 Hours, Open Courtyard, Laundry Room, Spanish Speaking Staff, Off Street Parking, Heat, Water, & Sewage Removal Included.
*Photos may be of a similar unit in building - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Complete the Turbotenant Survey for tenants. Survey must be completed for a response from Dan Dooley at Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/549-n-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-e2/318734
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5949462)