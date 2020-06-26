All apartments in Evanston
549 N Sheridan Rd E2

549 Sheridan Rd · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E2 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is 2 BR apartment in Rogers Park. - Property Id: 318734

Community Amenities: Public Transportation, Recycling, Garage(Selected Units), Availability 24 Hours, Open Courtyard, Laundry Room, Spanish Speaking Staff, Off Street Parking, Heat, Water, & Sewage Removal Included.
*Photos may be of a similar unit in building - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Complete the Turbotenant Survey for tenants. Survey must be completed for a response from Dan Dooley at Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/549-n-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-e2/318734
Property Id 318734

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 have any available units?
549 N Sheridan Rd E2 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 have?
Some of 549 N Sheridan Rd E2's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 currently offering any rent specials?
549 N Sheridan Rd E2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 pet-friendly?
No, 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 offer parking?
Yes, 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 offers parking.
Does 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 have a pool?
No, 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 does not have a pool.
Does 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 have accessible units?
No, 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 does not have accessible units.
Does 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 N Sheridan Rd E2 does not have units with dishwashers.
