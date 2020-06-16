432 Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fabulous 1BR /1BA second floor in quiet building near Oakton & Elmwood. You don't need to own a car if you live here. Walk from Main & Chicago Ave where everything you need is located! Near Presence Hospital. Purple Line, Metra, Jewel, coffee, Walgreens, all are few minutes away. Very easy street parking, laundry room in building and storage space. King-size newer bed and some furniture is included. There is no dishwasher, yet it's move-in ready. This is for LONG term, annual lease only. Move in fee of $100 and One months' Deposit mandatory, non-negotiable. Very stringent Income and Residence verification process by the management company.