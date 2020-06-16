All apartments in Evanston
432 Elmwood Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:46 PM

432 Elmwood Avenue

432 Elmwood Avenue · (847) 436-0187
Location

432 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fabulous 1BR /1BA second floor in quiet building near Oakton & Elmwood. You don't need to own a car if you live here. Walk from Main & Chicago Ave where everything you need is located! Near Presence Hospital. Purple Line, Metra, Jewel, coffee, Walgreens, all are few minutes away. Very easy street parking, laundry room in building and storage space. King-size newer bed and some furniture is included. There is no dishwasher, yet it's move-in ready. This is for LONG term, annual lease only. Move in fee of $100 and One months' Deposit mandatory, non-negotiable. Very stringent Income and Residence verification process by the management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
432 Elmwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 432 Elmwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 Elmwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 432 Elmwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 432 Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 432 Elmwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 432 Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Elmwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
