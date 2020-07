Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest suite cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Discover the finest apartments in Evanston. Less than a block away from the red, purple, and yellow EL lines, 415 Premier Apartments is your gateway to all that Chicago, Evanston, Loyola, and Northwestern University have to offer. 415 Premier Apartments is synonymous with unbeatable amenities, condominium quality finishes, and special extras. Our apartment homes include all the stylish touches you could ask for: we have everything from granite countertops and walk-in closets to stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows. In addition, 415 Premier Apartments is conveniently located directly across the street from a major grocer, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come experience the finest apartments in Evanston, Illinois, and schedule your tour of 415 Premier Apartments today!