1560 FLORENCE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous newer construction brick & stone duplex home in desirable Evanston location. This urban style residence boasts 10' ceilings, Brazilian cherry hrdwd floors, skylights, central vacuum, and more. Open 1st floor plan with large Chef's kitchen, walk-in pantry, spacious living rm and dining area that are great for entertainment. Natural light-filled family rm w/ fireplace and powder rm complete this level. Large deck off the family rm. 2nd floor features beautiful master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, large windows, 2 walk-in closets, huge luxurious master bath w/ jacuzzi, rain shower/body jets, bidet. Two additional generous size bdrms w/ Jack & Jill full bath and laundry on 2nd floor. 3rd floor has own suite w/ spacious bdrm, full bath, walk-in closet. Large, bright finished basement w/ 9' ceilings, new carpet, full bath and mudroom. Perfect location - steps to Mason/Penny parks, Dewey. Walk to metra/downtown Evanston. Tenant occupied thru end of July. Tenant pays all utilities.