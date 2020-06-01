All apartments in Evanston
Evanston, IL
1560 FLORENCE Avenue
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:58 PM

1560 FLORENCE Avenue

1560 Florence Avenue · (312) 730-3654
Location

1560 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous newer construction brick & stone duplex home in desirable Evanston location. This urban style residence boasts 10' ceilings, Brazilian cherry hrdwd floors, skylights, central vacuum, and more. Open 1st floor plan with large Chef's kitchen, walk-in pantry, spacious living rm and dining area that are great for entertainment. Natural light-filled family rm w/ fireplace and powder rm complete this level. Large deck off the family rm. 2nd floor features beautiful master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, large windows, 2 walk-in closets, huge luxurious master bath w/ jacuzzi, rain shower/body jets, bidet. Two additional generous size bdrms w/ Jack & Jill full bath and laundry on 2nd floor. 3rd floor has own suite w/ spacious bdrm, full bath, walk-in closet. Large, bright finished basement w/ 9' ceilings, new carpet, full bath and mudroom. Perfect location - steps to Mason/Penny parks, Dewey. Walk to metra/downtown Evanston. Tenant occupied thru end of July. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 FLORENCE Avenue have any available units?
1560 FLORENCE Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 FLORENCE Avenue have?
Some of 1560 FLORENCE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 FLORENCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1560 FLORENCE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 FLORENCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1560 FLORENCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1560 FLORENCE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1560 FLORENCE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1560 FLORENCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 FLORENCE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 FLORENCE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1560 FLORENCE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1560 FLORENCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1560 FLORENCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 FLORENCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 FLORENCE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
