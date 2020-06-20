All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 1515 Hinman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1515 Hinman Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:18 AM

1515 Hinman Avenue

1515 Hinman Avenue · (773) 272-3061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1515 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Lakeshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
gym
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 BEDROOM APARTMENT Available Now! 

- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- Big Windows
- Great Closet Space
- Tons Of Natural Light
- Laundry On-Site
- 24/7 Access To Fitness Center
- Parking Available
- Free Internet!
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Large Living Room

UTILITIES INCLUDED-
HEAT, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Internet (provide IP address)
Exterior Parking: $80/month

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT-
Cooking Gas, Electric, Cable (Supernova)

Such a great location. You're just minutes away from tons of stores & grocery. Including Whole Foods, Joy-Yee, Takadori Sushi, Binnys, Trader Joes, Petes Coffee & much more! Schedule your tour today to view this beautiful property.

Please call our office at 773-272-3061 (M-F 8:00-5:00pm) or text Julie at 312-560-2076 after hours.

For more information on The Maynard At 1509 Hinman Ave, visit this property's website at:

http://www.1509hinmanave.com/

** Video Tours & Floor Plans Upon Request**

**Equal Housing Opportunity
**Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Hinman Avenue have any available units?
1515 Hinman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Hinman Avenue have?
Some of 1515 Hinman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Hinman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Hinman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Hinman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Hinman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1515 Hinman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Hinman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1515 Hinman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Hinman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Hinman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1515 Hinman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Hinman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1515 Hinman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Hinman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Hinman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1515 Hinman Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St
Evanston, IL 60201
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
The Main
847 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity