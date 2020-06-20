1515 Hinman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking internet access

2 BEDROOM APARTMENT Available Now!



- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- Big Windows

- Great Closet Space

- Tons Of Natural Light

- Laundry On-Site

- 24/7 Access To Fitness Center

- Parking Available

- Free Internet!

- Spacious Bedrooms

- Large Living Room



UTILITIES INCLUDED-

HEAT, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Internet (provide IP address)

Exterior Parking: $80/month



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT-

Cooking Gas, Electric, Cable (Supernova)



Such a great location. You're just minutes away from tons of stores & grocery. Including Whole Foods, Joy-Yee, Takadori Sushi, Binnys, Trader Joes, Petes Coffee & much more! Schedule your tour today to view this beautiful property.



Please call our office at 773-272-3061 (M-F 8:00-5:00pm) or text Julie at 312-560-2076 after hours.



For more information on The Maynard At 1509 Hinman Ave, visit this property's website at:



http://www.1509hinmanave.com/



** Video Tours & Floor Plans Upon Request**



