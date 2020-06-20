1222 Chicago Ave 501

Amenities
Unit 501 Available 07/01/20 Modern HUGE 1BR Condo W/Parking W/Balcony +More - Property Id: 283778
Rent is $1850/mo or $1800/mo with a 2 year lease.
Utilities: Water/Trash/Maintenance included. Cable & Hi-Speed Internet are $50/mo.
The Unit:
Great 952 sq. ft. 1BR condo in a modern building, centrally located, and big enough for couples! Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeting in the bedroom. Great, large layout. Tons of closet space and a nice balcony. Great sound/heat isolation!
Bonus: Dedicated garage spot in a heated garage - never have to wipe snow off your car!
Location:
Less than a 10 minute walk from Northwestern. Next to grocery stores (Jewel, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's). Bike paths + running paths nearby, and it's around the corner from a variety of restaurants and coffee shops. Also, the beach park (with great tennis courts and a kayak rental) is a 10 minute walk away. For Chicago, the EL stops around the corner (but you'll never hear it!).
Building:
Modern building with great upkeep! Amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, and party room.
No Dogs Allowed
