1222 Chicago Ave 501

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Unit 501 Available 07/01/20 Modern HUGE 1BR Condo W/Parking W/Balcony +More - Property Id: 283778



Rent is $1850/mo or $1800/mo with a 2 year lease.



Utilities: Water/Trash/Maintenance included. Cable & Hi-Speed Internet are $50/mo.



The Unit:

Great 952 sq. ft. 1BR condo in a modern building, centrally located, and big enough for couples! Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeting in the bedroom. Great, large layout. Tons of closet space and a nice balcony. Great sound/heat isolation!



Bonus: Dedicated garage spot in a heated garage - never have to wipe snow off your car!



Location:

Less than a 10 minute walk from Northwestern. Next to grocery stores (Jewel, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's). Bike paths + running paths nearby, and it's around the corner from a variety of restaurants and coffee shops. Also, the beach park (with great tennis courts and a kayak rental) is a 10 minute walk away. For Chicago, the EL stops around the corner (but you'll never hear it!).



Building:

Modern building with great upkeep! Amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, and party room.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283778

Property Id 283778



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5792120)