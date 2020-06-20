All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 1222 Chicago Ave 501.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1222 Chicago Ave 501
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1222 Chicago Ave 501

1222 Chicago Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1222 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Unit 501 Available 07/01/20 Modern HUGE 1BR Condo W/Parking W/Balcony +More - Property Id: 283778

Rent is $1850/mo or $1800/mo with a 2 year lease.

Utilities: Water/Trash/Maintenance included. Cable & Hi-Speed Internet are $50/mo.

The Unit:
Great 952 sq. ft. 1BR condo in a modern building, centrally located, and big enough for couples! Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeting in the bedroom. Great, large layout. Tons of closet space and a nice balcony. Great sound/heat isolation!

Bonus: Dedicated garage spot in a heated garage - never have to wipe snow off your car!

Location:
Less than a 10 minute walk from Northwestern. Next to grocery stores (Jewel, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's). Bike paths + running paths nearby, and it's around the corner from a variety of restaurants and coffee shops. Also, the beach park (with great tennis courts and a kayak rental) is a 10 minute walk away. For Chicago, the EL stops around the corner (but you'll never hear it!).

Building:
Modern building with great upkeep! Amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, and party room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283778
Property Id 283778

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5792120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Chicago Ave 501 have any available units?
1222 Chicago Ave 501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Chicago Ave 501 have?
Some of 1222 Chicago Ave 501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Chicago Ave 501 currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Chicago Ave 501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Chicago Ave 501 pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Chicago Ave 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1222 Chicago Ave 501 offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Chicago Ave 501 does offer parking.
Does 1222 Chicago Ave 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Chicago Ave 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Chicago Ave 501 have a pool?
Yes, 1222 Chicago Ave 501 has a pool.
Does 1222 Chicago Ave 501 have accessible units?
No, 1222 Chicago Ave 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Chicago Ave 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Chicago Ave 501 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
2321 Central
2321 Central Street
Evanston, IL 60201
618 Hinman
618 Hinman Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
415 Premier
415 Howard St
Evanston, IL 60202
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago