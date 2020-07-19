1160 South Eldridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym game room parking pool pool table garage new construction yoga

NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Luxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes. Spacious interiors complete with quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry, wood plank flooring, SS appliances, 9 foot ceilings, front porches & multiple balconies. Split level living space with full-size washer/dryer, gas fireplace & attached two-car garage, key-less entry and elevators in select units. The community also boasts an indoor/outdoor swimming pool open all year long that features a retractable sun roof, fitness center, dedicated yoga and spin studio & game room with billiards ***Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.