1160 South Eldridge Lane

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Luxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes. Spacious interiors complete with quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry, wood plank flooring, SS appliances, 9 foot ceilings, front porches & multiple balconies. Split level living space with full-size washer/dryer, gas fireplace & attached two-car garage, key-less entry and elevators in select units. The community also boasts an indoor/outdoor swimming pool open all year long that features a retractable sun roof, fitness center, dedicated yoga and spin studio & game room with billiards ***Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.