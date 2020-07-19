All apartments in Elmhurst
1160 South Eldridge Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

1160 South Eldridge Lane

1160 S Eldridge Ln · (619) 962-9196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1160 S Eldridge Ln, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,449

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2122 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
new construction
yoga
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Luxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes. Spacious interiors complete with quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry, wood plank flooring, SS appliances, 9 foot ceilings, front porches & multiple balconies. Split level living space with full-size washer/dryer, gas fireplace & attached two-car garage, key-less entry and elevators in select units. The community also boasts an indoor/outdoor swimming pool open all year long that features a retractable sun roof, fitness center, dedicated yoga and spin studio & game room with billiards ***Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 South Eldridge Lane have any available units?
1160 South Eldridge Lane has a unit available for $3,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1160 South Eldridge Lane have?
Some of 1160 South Eldridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 South Eldridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1160 South Eldridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 South Eldridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 South Eldridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1160 South Eldridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1160 South Eldridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1160 South Eldridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 South Eldridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 South Eldridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1160 South Eldridge Lane has a pool.
Does 1160 South Eldridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1160 South Eldridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 South Eldridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 South Eldridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 South Eldridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 South Eldridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
