79 Apartments for rent in Elmhurst, IL with gym

Greetings, big spenders of Lincoln Land, and welcome to your virtual Elmhurst, Illinois apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the West Chicago suburbs about 15 miles from the Loop, Elmhurst is a prime living locale for Chicagoland leasers. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start checking out the listings in this super sweet apartment finder, because the perfect Elmhurst, IL apartment for you is just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elmhurst? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A few inexpensive apartments (in the $700-$800 range) can be found in our listings for Elmhurst, but the bulk of rentals in the city are upscale, resort-style lofts, town homes, and good old-fashioned apartments that go for anywhere between $2,000-$4,000. Fortunately, amenities tend to be top-notch and frequently include gourmet kitchens, Jacuzzis, private balconies, expansive (1500-plus square foot) floor plans, tennis courts, doorman and concierge service, business centers, and even on-site convenience stores. Pet-friendly apartments (including dogs allowed) are available in Elmhurst (especially at some of the more modestly priced rentals) and short-term and furnished units are available as well, giving leasers a wide variety of options. Waiting lists, meanwhile, are rare, so feel free to shop the rental market at your leisure without worrying too much about your dream dwellings slipping through your grasp.

When you’re confident you’ve discovered the perfect Elmhurst apartment, be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, and a blank check to pay for the security deposit (which, even at the priciest complexes, is rarely more than $300) that most landlords require. Many Elmhurst rentals are income-sensitive and only consider tenants who earn at least twice the cost of rent each month. Landlords typically perform renting/credit background checks on prospective tenants, so make sure you have a respectable co-signer in tow if you have some shady skeletons in your leasing closet.

Generally, the more pricey, apartments and neighborhoods are situated in the southern half, but you really can’t go wrong living in the northern neighborhoods, either. If you’re vehicle-deprived, meanwhile, we recommend looking into one of the few high-end lofts and condos in the bustling downtown area that are within short walking distance of the Metro station.

Factor in a variety of art and history museums, theaters, eateries, boutiques, nightlife hotspots, and an expansive park system, and we get the feeling you’ll soon come to love this chic little Chicagoland city! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more