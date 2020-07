Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible bocce court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar game room

Take a virtual tour at bit.ly/Elmhurst255Tour. Elmhurst 255 is a new luxury apartment community in the heart of downtown Elmhurst, within walking distance of grocery stores, the Metra (2.5 blocks), shopping, theater, museums, restaurants and nightlife. Loaded with amenities, Elmhurst 255 features heated indoor parking, a fitness center with spin bikes, expansive courtyard with bocce ball court and heated pool, a theater, community room, private dining room, business cafe, 24/7 coffee service, on-site management and maintenance and more. Each apartment home has an open floor plan that includes gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, plank flooring in the living spaces, oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryers, private balconies and more.