Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

215 Apartments for rent in Elmhurst, IL with garage

Elmhurst apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
26 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
22 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2998 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,931
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
185 E Oneida Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
271 E 3rd St
271 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3628 sqft
Cant get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Elmhurst one

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
338 Yorkfield Ave
338 Yorkfield Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 single family home - Property Id: 292777 single family home with 2 car attached garage. Central location with very good schools and near Elmhurst college Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3000 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
683 South BERKLEY Avenue
683 Berkley Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Solid brick ranch located in South Elmhurst and Award Winning Blue Ribbon Lincoln School district. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Newer carpets and flooring on the 1st floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
537 East park Avenue
537 East Park Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1198 sqft
UPDATED JULIAN SPLIT, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPRATE DINNING ROOM, CERAMIC ENTRYWAYS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. OPEN STAIRCASE TO 2ND FLOOR CREATES SPACIOUS EFFECT. FAMILY ROOM IS (5) STEPS DOWN FROM KITCHEN.
Results within 1 mile of Elmhurst
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 5 miles of Elmhurst
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 E Grove St
142 East Grove Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1064 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom house Lombard - Property Id: 291449 Prime location, In the heart of Downtown Lombard and walking distance to the train! Award winning schools! Charming 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. A full basement , 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 N Craig Pl
506 North Craig Place, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 bed Cape Cod with Private Yard - Property Id: 289512 Two story cape cod style home. 1 car garage. Private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289512 Property Id 289512 (RLNE5815122)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 South York Road
203 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
City Guide for Elmhurst, IL

Greetings, big spenders of Lincoln Land, and welcome to your virtual Elmhurst, Illinois apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the West Chicago suburbs about 15 miles from the Loop, Elmhurst is a prime living locale for Chicagoland leasers. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start checking out the listings in this super sweet apartment finder, because the perfect Elmhurst, IL apartment for you is just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elmhurst? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A few inexpensive apartments (in the $700-$800 range) can be found in our listings for Elmhurst, but the bulk of rentals in the city are upscale, resort-style lofts, town homes, and good old-fashioned apartments that go for anywhere between $2,000-$4,000. Fortunately, amenities tend to be top-notch and frequently include gourmet kitchens, Jacuzzis, private balconies, expansive (1500-plus square foot) floor plans, tennis courts, doorman and concierge service, business centers, and even on-site convenience stores. Pet-friendly apartments (including dogs allowed) are available in Elmhurst (especially at some of the more modestly priced rentals) and short-term and furnished units are available as well, giving leasers a wide variety of options. Waiting lists, meanwhile, are rare, so feel free to shop the rental market at your leisure without worrying too much about your dream dwellings slipping through your grasp.

When you’re confident you’ve discovered the perfect Elmhurst apartment, be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, and a blank check to pay for the security deposit (which, even at the priciest complexes, is rarely more than $300) that most landlords require. Many Elmhurst rentals are income-sensitive and only consider tenants who earn at least twice the cost of rent each month. Landlords typically perform renting/credit background checks on prospective tenants, so make sure you have a respectable co-signer in tow if you have some shady skeletons in your leasing closet.

Generally, the more pricey, apartments and neighborhoods are situated in the southern half, but you really can’t go wrong living in the northern neighborhoods, either. If you’re vehicle-deprived, meanwhile, we recommend looking into one of the few high-end lofts and condos in the bustling downtown area that are within short walking distance of the Metro station.

Factor in a variety of art and history museums, theaters, eateries, boutiques, nightlife hotspots, and an expansive park system, and we get the feeling you’ll soon come to love this chic little Chicagoland city! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

