175 Apartments for rent in Elmhurst, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmhurst renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
31 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
26 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,931
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.

1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.

1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3000 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.

1 Unit Available
683 South BERKLEY Avenue
683 Berkley Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Solid brick ranch located in South Elmhurst and Award Winning Blue Ribbon Lincoln School district. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Newer carpets and flooring on the 1st floor.

1 Unit Available
537 East park Avenue
537 East Park Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1198 sqft
UPDATED JULIAN SPLIT, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPRATE DINNING ROOM, CERAMIC ENTRYWAYS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. OPEN STAIRCASE TO 2ND FLOOR CREATES SPACIOUS EFFECT. FAMILY ROOM IS (5) STEPS DOWN FROM KITCHEN.
Results within 5 miles of Elmhurst
19 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
8 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
25 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.

1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.

1 Unit Available
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.

West Village
1 Unit Available
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.

Springdale
1 Unit Available
551 51 Sheridan
551 51st Street, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.

Field Park
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to

1 Unit Available
9013 West GRAND Avenue
9013 West Grand Avenue, River Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS, REMODELED, 2ND FLOOR (TOP FLOOR) 3 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATH W/ IT'S OWN HOT WATER TANK (NO WORRIES ABOUT RUNNING OUT OF HOT WATER), NEW HI-EFFICIENCY HEATING & CENTRAL AIR. CERAMIC TILE & MAPLE CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER.

1 Unit Available
203 South York Road
203 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 Unit Available
205 South York Road
205 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 Unit Available
201 South York Road
201 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 Unit Available
207 South York Road
207 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
City Guide for Elmhurst, IL

Greetings, big spenders of Lincoln Land, and welcome to your virtual Elmhurst, Illinois apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the West Chicago suburbs about 15 miles from the Loop, Elmhurst is a prime living locale for Chicagoland leasers. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start checking out the listings in this super sweet apartment finder, because the perfect Elmhurst, IL apartment for you is just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elmhurst? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A few inexpensive apartments (in the $700-$800 range) can be found in our listings for Elmhurst, but the bulk of rentals in the city are upscale, resort-style lofts, town homes, and good old-fashioned apartments that go for anywhere between $2,000-$4,000. Fortunately, amenities tend to be top-notch and frequently include gourmet kitchens, Jacuzzis, private balconies, expansive (1500-plus square foot) floor plans, tennis courts, doorman and concierge service, business centers, and even on-site convenience stores. Pet-friendly apartments (including dogs allowed) are available in Elmhurst (especially at some of the more modestly priced rentals) and short-term and furnished units are available as well, giving leasers a wide variety of options. Waiting lists, meanwhile, are rare, so feel free to shop the rental market at your leisure without worrying too much about your dream dwellings slipping through your grasp.

When you’re confident you’ve discovered the perfect Elmhurst apartment, be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, and a blank check to pay for the security deposit (which, even at the priciest complexes, is rarely more than $300) that most landlords require. Many Elmhurst rentals are income-sensitive and only consider tenants who earn at least twice the cost of rent each month. Landlords typically perform renting/credit background checks on prospective tenants, so make sure you have a respectable co-signer in tow if you have some shady skeletons in your leasing closet.

Generally, the more pricey, apartments and neighborhoods are situated in the southern half, but you really can’t go wrong living in the northern neighborhoods, either. If you’re vehicle-deprived, meanwhile, we recommend looking into one of the few high-end lofts and condos in the bustling downtown area that are within short walking distance of the Metro station.

Factor in a variety of art and history museums, theaters, eateries, boutiques, nightlife hotspots, and an expansive park system, and we get the feeling you’ll soon come to love this chic little Chicagoland city! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elmhurst, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmhurst renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

