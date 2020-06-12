/
3 bedroom apartments
164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmhurst, IL
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,697
1402 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
24 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
271 E 3rd St
271 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL
Cant get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Elmhurst one
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Yorkfield Ave
338 Yorkfield Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
Available 07/10/20 single family home - Property Id: 292777 single family home with 2 car attached garage. Central location with very good schools and near Elmhurst college Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
185 E Oneida Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
537 East park Avenue
537 East Park Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1198 sqft
UPDATED JULIAN SPLIT, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPRATE DINNING ROOM, CERAMIC ENTRYWAYS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. OPEN STAIRCASE TO 2ND FLOOR CREATES SPACIOUS EFFECT. FAMILY ROOM IS (5) STEPS DOWN FROM KITCHEN.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
280 North Emroy Avenue
280 Emroy Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1405 sqft
WHOLE HOME FRESHLY PAINTED,PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, EVEN NEW GUTTERS!! JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. ELMHURST BRICK & STONE HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. WALK TO TOWN, TRAIN & PARKS. BRIGHT & SUNNY LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Elmhurst
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,598
1588 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1480 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
631 Hull Avenue
631 Hull Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2036 S Michigan St 609
2036 South Michigan Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime South Loop location! - Property Id: 245685 Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with spacious floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5516 Alabama Ave 2
5516 Alabama Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Recently updated, modern farmhouse-style apartment - Property Id: 283704 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283704 Property Id 283704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838119)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 E Grove St
142 East Grove Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1064 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom house Lombard - Property Id: 291449 Prime location, In the heart of Downtown Lombard and walking distance to the train! Award winning schools! Charming 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. A full basement , 2.
