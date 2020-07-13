/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
172 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Elmhurst, IL
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 S Linden
221 South Linden Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2442 sqft
3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Sharp ranch with fireplace. In the process of refinishing wood floors and painting all the main rooms. Full basement with bedroom and bath. Other 3 bedrooms on first floor, all hardwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1160 South Eldridge Lane
1160 S Eldridge Ln, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
2122 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Luxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Elmhurst
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Results within 5 miles of Elmhurst
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
35 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
980 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
South Maywood
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
43 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,625
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.
Similar Pages
Elmhurst 1 BedroomsElmhurst 2 BedroomsElmhurst 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElmhurst 3 BedroomsElmhurst Accessible ApartmentsElmhurst Apartments with Balcony
Elmhurst Apartments with GarageElmhurst Apartments with GymElmhurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElmhurst Apartments with Move-in SpecialsElmhurst Apartments with ParkingElmhurst Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL