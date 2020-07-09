All apartments in Elmhurst
Elmhurst, IL
Eldridge Townhomes
Eldridge Townhomes

2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B · (630) 949-3572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1153 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2125 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2125 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2125 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2604 sqft

Unit 1116 · Avail. Sep 2

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2604 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2604 sqft

See 8+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1149 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,799

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2998 sqft

Unit 1145 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,799

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2998 sqft

Unit 1132 · Avail. now

$4,799

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2998 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eldridge Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
yoga
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes. Select one of our available floorplans from 2 to 4 bedroom townhomes. Feel comfortable in your home with full size washer and dryer on bedroom level, two car garage, private balcony or patio, and modern kitchen with high end finishes. Select homes feature elevators for ease in your home. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat in every home. Community includes a resort style pool, fitness center, dog park, yoga and spin studio. Our community is smoke free, pet friendly, and close access to I 294, 88, and 290. Nearby Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook Center, and Wilder Park. Located in the Elmhurst Community School District. Call us anytime, 24/7, our leasing team is available to help you find your perfect home. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 30
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eldridge Townhomes have any available units?
Eldridge Townhomes has 21 units available starting at $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eldridge Townhomes have?
Some of Eldridge Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eldridge Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Eldridge Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eldridge Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Eldridge Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Eldridge Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Eldridge Townhomes offers parking.
Does Eldridge Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eldridge Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eldridge Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Eldridge Townhomes has a pool.
Does Eldridge Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Eldridge Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Eldridge Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Eldridge Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Eldridge Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Eldridge Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
