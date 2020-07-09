Amenities

NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes. Select one of our available floorplans from 2 to 4 bedroom townhomes. Feel comfortable in your home with full size washer and dryer on bedroom level, two car garage, private balcony or patio, and modern kitchen with high end finishes. Select homes feature elevators for ease in your home. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat in every home. Community includes a resort style pool, fitness center, dog park, yoga and spin studio. Our community is smoke free, pet friendly, and close access to I 294, 88, and 290. Nearby Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook Center, and Wilder Park. Located in the Elmhurst Community School District. Call us anytime, 24/7, our leasing team is available to help you find your perfect home. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.