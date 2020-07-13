Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court concierge courtyard guest parking internet cafe lobby

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Elm Creek Apartments and Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 is a smoke free community. Our luxury apartments and townhomes are beautifully appointed with spacious living areas, washer/dryer and a private patio or balcony. Remodeled homes feature gourmet kitchens with ceramic tile flooring, marble style countertops, cherry wood cabinets, private balconies and stainless steel appliances. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Townhomes feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring and private garages. Our pet friendly, controlled access community includes amenities such as a year round pool and Jacuzzi spa, new 24 hour fitness center and dog park. We also offer garage parking, car wash, a convenience store and on site recycling. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.