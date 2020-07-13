Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bdrm); $750 (2 bdrm)
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $15/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Other, assigned: $40/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Garage lot, assigned: $90/month. Assigned parking spaces in a heated underground garage are available. ranging in price from $90-$120. All parking fees are for the term of the lease; no month-to-month rentals. Up to 3 spaces max if available. Premium space, just steps away from the elevator, is available for $120/month. Motorcycle parking available for $50.
Storage Details: 4x10x8 storage cage: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.