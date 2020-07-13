All apartments in Elmhurst
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes

1 Elm Creek Dr · (630) 480-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $3,000OFF when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5109 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 4209 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 5201 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5104 · Avail. now

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 3104 · Avail. now

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 3413 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,718

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1078 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2360 sqft

Unit 1080 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2360 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
concierge
courtyard
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Elm Creek Apartments and Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 is a smoke free community. Our luxury apartments and townhomes are beautifully appointed with spacious living areas, washer/dryer and a private patio or balcony. Remodeled homes feature gourmet kitchens with ceramic tile flooring, marble style countertops, cherry wood cabinets, private balconies and stainless steel appliances. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Townhomes feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring and private garages. Our pet friendly, controlled access community includes amenities such as a year round pool and Jacuzzi spa, new 24 hour fitness center and dog park. We also offer garage parking, car wash, a convenience store and on site recycling. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bdrm); $750 (2 bdrm)
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $15/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Other, assigned: $40/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Garage lot, assigned: $90/month. Assigned parking spaces in a heated underground garage are available. ranging in price from $90-$120. All parking fees are for the term of the lease; no month-to-month rentals. Up to 3 spaces max if available. Premium space, just steps away from the elevator, is available for $120/month. Motorcycle parking available for $50.
Storage Details: 4x10x8 storage cage: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes has 28 units available starting at $1,353 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $3,000OFF when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
